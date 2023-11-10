Tennis greats assemble in San Antonio for international three-day tennis tournament

Kim Clijsters, three-time US Open Champion and former professional tennis player Murphy Jensen arrive in San Antonio ahead of the San Antonio International Team Tennis Championships.

SAN ANTONIO – This weekend, seven-time Grand Slam Champion Venus Williams, four-time major champion Kim Clijsters, and many other players will take the court inside Freeman Coliseum for the San Antonio International Team Tennis Championships.

The three-day tournament will feature two teams consisting of top ATP & WTA players, college players, and top-ranked Tennis junior players.

On one side, Venus Williams will headline the San Antonio Smash, while Kim Clijsters will head the Austin Capitals.

The tennis event is out to benefit nonprofit organizations, San Antonio Sports i play! Afterschool program, the Bush ACE Outreach Program, and several of the players’ nonprofit foundations benefiting children from Compton to Kyiv and throughout Texas.

“The players all have resumes that are going to put everybody in the hall of fame, but the resume that these players were selected for are their resumes as human beings,” said coach for the championships and former professional tennis player Murphy Jensen.

In addition to the elite competition, there is plenty of intrigue for a hopeful ‘Wemby sighting’ as rookie Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs have two home games during the tennis event right next door.

“I have three kids now. They’re all playing basketball. My husband is a basketball coach, so they’re more excited about the basketball being next door,” said Clijsters. “My daughter is like, ‘Mom, if you see him, you need to get a video.’”

The championships kick off Nov. 10-12 at Freeman Coliseum.

