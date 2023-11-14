Dak Prescott is on a roll leading the Cowboys. Even if he keeps it up, there will be plenty to prove

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) throws a touchdown pass to wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, front right, during the first half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Oct. 29, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

FRISCO, Texas – Dak Prescott is on one of the best three-game stretches of his career.

Even if the star quarterback keeps it up and his Dallas Cowboys keep winning through the rest of November, there will be plenty left to prove.

After all, a rematch with the Philadelphia Eagles looms in a difficult December.

The Cowboys completed the most lopsided sweep of an NFC East rival in franchise history with a 49-17 victory over the New York Giants on Sunday. The combined margin in two victories over New York was 72 points after a 40-0 win in the opener.

It's the division-leading and defending NFC champion Eagles who are the problem for the Cowboys. Dallas (6-3) trails Philadelphia by two games because of a 28-23 loss two weeks ago.

Another second-place finish would mean more road games in January if the Cowboys make the playoffs, and they lost in San Francisco last season, again finishing short of the NFC championship game.

It will be tough to catch the Eagles in the division — virtually impossible if they don't win the rematch on Dec. 10.

“When I think about our success, or the result of our success, it hits me right in the face that if you don’t have a certain kind of success, you won’t get a playoff game at home,” owner/general manager Jerry Jones said. “That’s a big deal to me.”

The Cowboys have a pair of opponents currently with losing records coming up, starting Sunday at one-win Carolina before Washington visits on Thanksgiving.

Then it's five consecutive games against teams currently with winning records. The second of those is Philadelphia to finish a three-game homestand, after which Dallas goes to Buffalo and Miami.

Meantime, Prescott is going to enjoy finally feeling comfortable in Mike McCarthy's West Coast offense in the Dallas coach's debut as the play-caller for Prescott, who likes to call it the “Texas Coast” offense.

He just set a franchise record with his third career game of at least 400 yards passing and four touchdowns, getting 404 yards and running for another score against the Giants.

The 2016 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year has 11 TD passes while throwing for at least 300 yards in three consecutive games — Prescott's first three 300-yard games of the season.

“I can tell you that I’ve never been as confident, as free and as connected with other guys on the offense, play-calling and just this whole system and what we’re trying to get after as I am now,” Prescott said. “It feels good, honestly. Great chemistry. We’re just going to continue to build.”

The MVP talk that seems to be emerging is premature, particularly considering how poorly Prescott played in the 42-10 loss to the 49ers just a month ago, but Jones likes what he sees.

“He’s playing as good as I’ve ever seen him play,” Jones said. “He’s playing with knowledge, confidence, but knowledge of the offense. He’s playing in sync with his coaching. As good as I’ve seen him play.”

WHAT’S WORKING

The top three receivers had by far their best game together. CeeDee Lamb became the first NFL receiver with three consecutive games of at least 10 catches and 150 yards, finishing with 11 for 151. Offseason addition Brandon Cooks had 173 yards and a score. Michael Gallup had a 41-yard touchdown.

WHAT NEEDS HELP

The Cowboys are still having trouble getting Tony Pollard going in his first season as the lead running back. And for the first time, he was outrushed by Rico Dowdle. The backup had 79 yards on 12 carries (6.6 average) to Pollard's 55 yards on 15 carries (3.7 average). Pollard hasn't scored since the opener.

STOCK UP

Jake Ferguson had a touchdown catch in a third consecutive game. He's the first Dallas tight end to do that since Jason Witten, the franchise leader in catches and yards, in 2011.

STOCK DOWN

Rookie TE Luke Schoonmaker had an early drop and wasn't targeted again. This was a week after he cut off a route short of the goal line on a key fourth-down stop for the Eagles. That play was ruled a touchdown, but replay showed his knee down before the ball crossed the goal line.

INJURIES

WR/KR KaVontae Turpin figures to have a good chance to return after missing a game with a rib injury. He was inactive against the Giants. LB Leighton Vander Esch (neck) is eligible to come off injured reserve, but it's not sounding as if a return is imminent.

KEY NUMBER

20 — The Cowboys have won each of their first four home games by at least 20 points. The last team to do that was Pittsburgh in 2007.

NEXT STEPS

The Cowboys don't need a lesson in overlooking an inferior opponent on the road as they prepare to visit Carolina. They got one in a Week 3 loss at Arizona, which didn't get its second win until Sunday.

