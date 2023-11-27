U.S. Men’s National soccer team to host Slovenia at San Antonio’s Toyota Field in January 2024

United States forward Christian Pulisic (10) and midfielder Gio Reyna (7) celebrate a goal against Ghana during the first half of an international friendly soccer match Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

San Antonio soccer fans will get a rare chance to see the U.S. Men’s National Team play a friendly against a European opponent on Jan. 20 at Toyota Field.

The U.S., currently 11th in the FIFA World rankings, will face off against Slovenia, which is currently 54th in the FIFA World rankings.

Slovenia recently clinched qualification for the prestigious UEFA Euro qualifiers with 7 wins, 2 draws and 1 loss.

The USMNT is coming off a two-leg matchup with CONCACAF opponent Trinidad & Tobago in which they qualified for the 2024 Copa America with a 4-2 aggregate win. The Yanks’ 3-0 victory in the first match, played in Austin, was enough to see them through after a 2-1 loss in the away leg.

The match marks only the third time the USMNT will play in San Antonio, and its first appearance at Toyota Field, a soccer-specific stadium that holds up to 8,000 fans and is home to San Antonio FC. It is only the second time the U.S. national team will play in a United Soccer League (USL) stadium (the second division of professional soccer in America.)

“This is a celebratory moment in Toyota Field’s history,” said Jose Lizardo, Director of Toyota Field and STAR Soccer Complex, in a statement. “Hosting the U.S. Men’s National team is a tremendous honor for Spurs Sports & Entertainment and all of South Texas. San Antonio FC fans know the incredible home field advantage Toyota Field showcases weekly, and we are thrilled for it to be on full display for U.S. Soccer supporters across the country.”

The friendly will kick off at 2 p.m. and be broadcast by TNT, Max, Telemundo, Universo and Peacock, according to a press release sent Monday morning.

Tickets go on sale via Ticketmaster for the general public on Monday, Dec. 4 at 10 a.m.

The match comes at a crucial time in American soccer as the USMNT prepares to host the 2024 Copa America, bringing South American powerhouses like Brazil and Argentina to the United States, next summer.

Then, in 2026, the United States will be a joint host of the FIFA World Cup, along with Mexico and Canada.

Typically, the January camp for the USMNT — sometimes referred to as Camp Cupcake — features younger and domestic-based players who are trying to break into the senior squad. A roster announcement for the match will likely come in early January and determine whether some of the top players will be included.