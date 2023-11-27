Wembanyama, Spurs look to snap losing streak vs. injured Denver Nuggets

SAN ANTONIO, TX - NOVEMBER 12: Victor Wembanyama #1 of the San Antonio Spurs checks out the score against the Miami Heat in the second half at Frost Bank Center on November 12, 2023 in San Antonio, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ronald Cortes/Getty Images)

When analyzing how or even when the San Antonio Spurs could snap their 11-game losing streak, Sunday’s game against the defending NBA Champion Denver Nuggets wasn’t the game that was circled as a possible win.

That was until the injury report came out listing two Nuggets starters, point guard Jamal Murray and power forward Aaron Gordon, who are out for tonight’s game against the Spurs due to injuries.

Murray is out with a hamstring injury and Gordon has a heel that’s been bothering him.

The Spurs now have the opportunity to face a weakened Nuggets roster, which could lead to a much-needed win after suffering losses in the last 11 outings.

Your KSAT 12 Sports Team will have a full breakdown of the game against the Nuggets on Instant Replay, so be sure to tune in tonight at 11 p.m.