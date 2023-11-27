Which San Antonio-area high school football teams are still in the hunt for a state title?

After the regional semifinal round of UIL football playoffs, eight San Antonio-area teams are still in the hunt for a state championship.

Here’s the full list and the matchups for the regional championship round.

Starting in 6A, the Steele Knights (12-1) will face Dripping Springs (11-2) at 7 p.m. on Saturday at the Alamodome.

In 5A, Smithson Valley (12-1) is looking for its first state title but first, the Rangers will take on College Station A&M Consolidated (10-3) on Friday at Cedar Park, time is TBD.

After last year’s first season of varsity football ended with a 2-8 record, the Pieper Warriors are 12-1 and will square off against Liberty Hill (9-4) at 7 p.m. on Friday at Bobcat Stadium in San Marcos.

In 4A, the Davenport Wolves (10-3) are also playing in their second season of varsity football and they take on Port Lavaca Calhoun (9-4) at 7 p.m. on Friday at the Alamodome.

In 3A, the Blanco Panthers (11-2) will face Edna (10-2-1) at 7 p.m. on Friday in Bastrop, and Poth (12-1) will look to avenge losing in state last year but will have to get through Tidehaven (12-0) in Victoria, also at 7 p.m. on Friday.

In 2A, Falls City (10-3) faces Chilton (12-1) at 7 p.m. on Friday at Shelton Stadium in Buda. The Beavers will look to make it back to the state championship for the first time since 2021 and possibly win the whole thing for the first time since the 2010-2011 season.

In TAPPS Division 3, Holy Cross (10-2) will face Dallas Christian (12-1) at noon on Saturday up in Waco.

Stay connected with the KSAT 12 sports team for more updates!