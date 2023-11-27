48º
Join Insider for Free

Sports

Which San Antonio-area high school football teams are still in the hunt for a state title?

8 area teams are still alive in the UIL football playoffs

Nick Mantas, KSAT 12 Sports Editor

Mary Rominger, KSAT Sports Anchor/Reporter

Tags: Football, Big Game Coverage, High School Football

After the regional semifinal round of UIL football playoffs, eight San Antonio-area teams are still in the hunt for a state championship.

Here’s the full list and the matchups for the regional championship round.

Starting in 6A, the Steele Knights (12-1) will face Dripping Springs (11-2) at 7 p.m. on Saturday at the Alamodome.

In 5A, Smithson Valley (12-1) is looking for its first state title but first, the Rangers will take on College Station A&M Consolidated (10-3) on Friday at Cedar Park, time is TBD.

After last year’s first season of varsity football ended with a 2-8 record, the Pieper Warriors are 12-1 and will square off against Liberty Hill (9-4) at 7 p.m. on Friday at Bobcat Stadium in San Marcos.

In 4A, the Davenport Wolves (10-3) are also playing in their second season of varsity football and they take on Port Lavaca Calhoun (9-4) at 7 p.m. on Friday at the Alamodome.

In 3A, the Blanco Panthers (11-2) will face Edna (10-2-1) at 7 p.m. on Friday in Bastrop, and Poth (12-1) will look to avenge losing in state last year but will have to get through Tidehaven (12-0) in Victoria, also at 7 p.m. on Friday.

In 2A, Falls City (10-3) faces Chilton (12-1) at 7 p.m. on Friday at Shelton Stadium in Buda. The Beavers will look to make it back to the state championship for the first time since 2021 and possibly win the whole thing for the first time since the 2010-2011 season.

In TAPPS Division 3, Holy Cross (10-2) will face Dallas Christian (12-1) at noon on Saturday up in Waco.

Stay connected with the KSAT 12 sports team for more updates!

Copyright 2023 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Nick Mantas is a KSAT 12 Sports Editor. He has previously worked in Lansing, San Fransisco and Abilene. Nick earned a Master's Degree in Sports Media from Northwestern's Medill School of Journalism and a Bachelor's degree in Interdisciplinary Studies from the University of Arizona, where he also interned as a strength and conditioning coach.

facebook

twitter

instagram

Mary Rominger is KSAT 12 Sports' first full-time female sports anchor and reporter. She came to San Antonio from Mankato, Minn., where she worked as a weekend sports anchor at KEYC News Now. She has a journalism degree from Iowa State University and grew up in Southern California. Mary enjoys golfing, sports and finding new spots around town.

email

facebook

twitter