12′s Top 12: Week 16 BGC Rankings

CLASS 6A & 5A
|Rank:
|Record:
|12. Southwest
|9-2
|11. Southside
|9-2
|10. Veterans Memorial
|7-5
|9. Johnson
|10-2
|8. John Jay
|10-3
|7. Brennan
|10-3
|6. Alamo Heights
|12-1
|5. Reagan
|11-1
|4. Harlan
|12-1
|3. Pieper
|12-1
|2. Smithson Valley
|13-1
|1. Steele
|13-1
SUB 5A
|Rank:
|Record:
|12. Randolph
|10-2
|11. Hondo
|10-2
|10. Jourdanton
|11-1
|9. Antonian
|9-3
|8. Navarro
|9-4
|7. Boerne
|10-2
|6. La Vernia
|10-3
|5. Falls City
|9-4
|4. Holy Cross
|10-3
|3. Blanco
|11-3
|2. Poth
|12-2
|1. Davenport
|11-3
