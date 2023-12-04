12′s Top 12: Week 16 BGC Rankings

SAN ANTONIO – KSAT 12 Sports has you covered for the high school football season each and every week! Make sure to watch Instant Replay with Larry Ramirez and Mary Rominger Sundays at 11 p.m. to see who made the best plays in Big Game Coverage and which teams made the final cut for 12′s Top 12!

CLASS 6A & 5A

Rank: Record: 12. Southwest 9-2 11. Southside 9-2 10. Veterans Memorial 7-5 9. Johnson 10-2 8. John Jay 10-3 7. Brennan 10-3 6. Alamo Heights 12-1 5. Reagan 11-1 4. Harlan 12-1 3. Pieper 12-1 2. Smithson Valley 13-1 1. Steele 13-1

SUB 5A

Rank: Record: 12. Randolph 10-2 11. Hondo 10-2 10. Jourdanton 11-1 9. Antonian 9-3 8. Navarro 9-4 7. Boerne 10-2 6. La Vernia 10-3 5. Falls City 9-4 4. Holy Cross 10-3 3. Blanco 11-3 2. Poth 12-2 1. Davenport 11-3

