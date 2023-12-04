52º
12′s Top 12: Week 16 BGC Rankings

See which teams made the cut in 12′s Top 12 for Week 16 of the 2023 high school football season!

Larry Ramirez, Sports Anchor

SAN ANTONIO – KSAT 12 Sports has you covered for the high school football season each and every week! Make sure to watch Instant Replay with Larry Ramirez and Mary Rominger Sundays at 11 p.m. to see who made the best plays in Big Game Coverage and which teams made the final cut for 12′s Top 12!

CLASS 6A & 5A

Rank:Record:
12. Southwest9-2
11. Southside9-2
10. Veterans Memorial7-5
9. Johnson10-2
8. John Jay10-3
7. Brennan10-3
6. Alamo Heights12-1
5. Reagan11-1
4. Harlan12-1
3. Pieper12-1
2. Smithson Valley13-1
1. Steele13-1

SUB 5A

Rank:Record:
12. Randolph10-2
11. Hondo10-2
10. Jourdanton11-1
9. Antonian9-3
8. Navarro9-4
7. Boerne10-2
6. La Vernia10-3
5. Falls City9-4
4. Holy Cross10-3
3. Blanco11-3
2. Poth12-2
1. Davenport11-3

WATCH WEEK 15 HIGHLIGHTS

Saturday Night Coverage

Friday Night Coverage

