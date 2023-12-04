Buckeyes' McCord biggest name in transfer portal as undergrad players begin search for new schools

Ohio State quarterback Kyle McCord throws during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Michigan, Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023, in Ann Arbor, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

Ohio State quarterback Kyle McCord entered his name into the transfer portal Monday, the first day undergraduate football players could do so.

The Buckeyes' season-long starter was the biggest name in the portal.

McCord beat out Devin Brown for the starter's job in the preseason and threw for 3,170 yards and 24 touchdowns with six interceptions. Two of the interceptions came in the 30-24 loss to Michigan on Nov. 25.

Ohio State coach Ryan Day was non-committal Sunday when asked if the junior quarterback would play in the Buckeyes' game against Missouri in the Cotton Bowl.

McCord's best moment came when he led Ohio State's 65-yard drive for the winning touchdown as time ran out in a 17-14 win over Notre Dame in September.

“I think he’s a good quarterback, I do,” Day said. "After every year, you evaluate everything, and try to figure out what to do next. But I think there was a lot of progress made this year.”

McCord's teammate, running back Evan Porter, also entered the portal. Porter appeared in four games.

___

Get alerts on the latest AP Top 25 poll throughout the season. Sign up here.

___

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll