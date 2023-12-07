Florida RB Trevor Etienne enters the transfer portal with 2 years of eligibility remaining

Florida running back Trevor Etienne, left, gains yardage before Florida State defensive back Jarrian Jones, right, can stop him during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

Florida running back Trevor Etienne, who led the Gators with nine touchdowns and emerged as one of the team’s most dynamic playmakers, entered the transfer portal Thursday.

The younger brother of former Clemson star and Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne ran for 753 yards and eight touchdowns as a sophomore despite playing behind a shaky offensive line. He also had 172 yards receiving and a score while sharing time with Montrell Johnson.

Etienne and Johnson, a junior who followed coach Billy Napier from Louisiana-Lafayette, have become close friends during their two years in Gainesville. And Etienne would like to see both become primary ball-carriers so they can improve their NFL draft stock.

“My time as a Gator was an invaluable experience and one that I will cherish for years to come,” Etienne said in social-media posts announcing his decision.

He will have two years of eligibility remaining. He joins a growing list of Florida players who have entered the portal, including pass rusher Princely Umanmielen, receiver Caleb Douglas and defensive linemen Will Norman and Chris McClellan.

