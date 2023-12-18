UTSA seeks 1st bowl win when facing Marshall in Frisco Bowl

UTSA head coach Jeff Traylor during the first half of an NCAA college football game against UTEP in San Antonio, Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

SAN ANTONIO – Frisco Bowl: UTSA (8-4, American Athletic) vs. Marshall (6-6, Sun Belt), Dec. 19, 9 p.m. Eastern (ESPN)

Line: UTSA by 12 1/2 according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Series record: Marshall leads 2-1.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

UTSA is seeking its first bowl victory. The Roadrunners, in only their 13th season as a program, are playing in a bowl for the fourth year in a row and fifth overall. Marshall is bowling for the seventh year in a row despite losing six of its last eight games, and has to win to avoid its first losing season since 2016. Their offensive coordinator was among four Thundering Herd assistant coaches let go after the regular season. They will also be without at least nine players who went into transfer portal, including two-year starting quarterback Cam Fancher and leading receiver Caleb Coombs.

KEY MATCHUP

UTSA defense without AAC defensive player of the year Trey Moore vs. the Marshall offense. The Thundering Herd have 90 tackles for losses this year, led by sophomore linebacker Moore (17 1/2 TFLs, 14 sacks), who is in the transfer portal. Marshall has allowed 87 TFLs and 30 sacks.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

UTSA: Frank Harris, the quarterback who first got to UTSA as a freshman in 2017, will play his 54th and final college game. The 24-year-old Harris is 19th on FBS career list with 14,007 total yards (11,862 passing and 2,145 rushing). He has thrown 92 TDs and run for 28 more.

Marshall: Fourth-year sophomore running back Rasheen Ali has 1,043 yards rushing with 14 touchdowns. Before missing most of last year injured and getting a medical redshirt, Ali had 1,401 yards and 23 TDs in 2021.

FACTS & FIGURES

Marshall's new offensive coordinator Seth Doege had back-to-back 4,000-yard passing seasons as Texas Tech's quarterback in 2011 and 2012. He was tight ends coach at Purdue this season. ... UTSA senior WR Joshua Cephus has caught a pass in 51 consecutive games. He holds school records with 306 career catches and 3,537 yards receiving. ... UTSA is in its first AAC season and was 7-0 in league play before a loss to Tulane in the regular-season finale to miss the league's title game. The Roadrunners were Conference USA champs the previous two seasons.

