UTSA QB Frank Harris questionable for Scooter’s Coffee Frisco Bowl

UTSA is playing Marshall Tuesday night in the Scooter’s Coffee Frisco Bowl

Nick Mantas, KSAT 12 Sports Editor

UTSA quarterback Frank Harris (0) looks to pass against North Texas during the first half of an NCAA college football game for the Conference USA championship in San Antonio, Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) (The Associated Press)

FRISCO, Texas – UTSA quarterback Frank Harris has suffered through a gauntlet of injuries throughout his years playing for the Roadrunners.

With Tuesday night’s Scooter’s Coffee Frisco Bowl being the last time UTSA fans were going to see him play in blue and orange, the last thing fans were expecting was to hear a report that Harris might not play in the bowl game.

ESPN’s Pete Thamel posted on X, formally known as Twitter, that Harris is “considered unlikely to play” in the Frisco Bowl, adding that a decision could be made during warm-ups.

Rumors online have been swirling around that Harris could have reaggravated an injury or could have gotten sick during bowl game preparations, but nothing has confirmed the reason why he might not play.

About the Author:

Nick Mantas is a KSAT 12 Sports Editor. He has previously worked in Lansing, San Fransisco and Abilene. Nick earned a Master's Degree in Sports Media from Northwestern's Medill School of Journalism and a Bachelor's degree in Interdisciplinary Studies from the University of Arizona, where he also interned as a strength and conditioning coach.

