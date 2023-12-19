UTSA QB Frank Harris questionable for Scooter’s Coffee Frisco Bowl

UTSA quarterback Frank Harris (0) looks to pass against North Texas during the first half of an NCAA college football game for the Conference USA championship in San Antonio, Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

FRISCO, Texas – UTSA quarterback Frank Harris has suffered through a gauntlet of injuries throughout his years playing for the Roadrunners.

With Tuesday night’s Scooter’s Coffee Frisco Bowl being the last time UTSA fans were going to see him play in blue and orange, the last thing fans were expecting was to hear a report that Harris might not play in the bowl game.

Sources: UTSA star quarterback Frank Harris is considered unlikely to play against Marshall in the Frisco Bowl tonight. A final decision isn't expected until after warm-ups, but he's dealt with a multitude of injuries this year. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) December 19, 2023

ESPN’s Pete Thamel posted on X, formally known as Twitter, that Harris is “considered unlikely to play” in the Frisco Bowl, adding that a decision could be made during warm-ups.

Rumors online have been swirling around that Harris could have reaggravated an injury or could have gotten sick during bowl game preparations, but nothing has confirmed the reason why he might not play.