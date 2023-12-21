San Antonio FC signs former US national team striker Juan Agudelo

San Antonio FC announced the signing of striker Juan Agudelo on Thursday.

Agudelo adds experience and firepower to the front line for the USL club.

Agudelo has earned 28 caps for the U.S. senior national team, including a friendly against Mexico at the Alamodome in 2015 where he scored a second-half goal.

“We [are] thrilled to bring Juan Agudelo to the team,” said SAFC Head Coach Alen Marcina. “He brings substantial experience playing in high-pressure games, and throughout his career, he has demonstrated an all-in commitment to his teammates and the team identity. Juan is a great human being, a leader and a physically dominant attacker with a diverse skillset, which we feel will thrive in our environment.”

The signing is pending league and federation approval, according to a press release. The terms of the deal were not made public.

“Agudelo brings over 14 years of professional experience to SAFC, having spent the past two years playing for Birmingham Legion in the USL Championship. In two seasons with the Legion, he appeared in a total of 62 matches, including 55 starts, registering 4,710 minutes while tallying 12 goals and 10 assists,” according to the press release.

In addition to his senior national team experience, which occurred from 2010-2018, Agudelo has also represented the U.S. at multiple youth levels, including at the 2009 U-17 World Cup.

More on Agudelo below from the San Antonio FC media team:

A native of Manizales, Columbia, Agudelo began his professional career in 2010 with the New York Red Bulls of the MLS. Over the next 11 years, he would play for the Red Bulls (2010-12), Chivas USA ( 2012-13), New England Revolution (2013-19), Inter Miami (2020) and Minnesota United (2021) in Major League Soccer. For his MLS career, Agudelo has appeared in 242 matches, registering 48 goals and 16 assists. During the 2014 season, he played on loan to Dutch side FC Utrecht from Stoke City in the English Premier League, where he saw action in 14 matches tallying 3 goals and 3 assists.

With the addition of Agudelo and the recent retirement of SAFC defender Connor Maloney, the San Antonio FC 2024 roster currently stands at 11.