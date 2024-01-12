Astros agree to 1-year deals with 6 players, including All-Stars Framber Valdez and Kyle Tucker

(David J. Phillip, Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

FILE - Houston Astros starting pitcher Framber Valdez throws during the first inning of Game 6 of the baseball AL Championship Series against the Texas Rangers, Oct. 22, 2023, in Houston. The Astros agreed to one-year contracts with six players Thursday, Jan. 11, 2024, including All-Star lefty Valdez, who will make $12.1 million next season. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File)

HOUSTON – The Houston Astros agreed with six players Thursday on one-year contracts that avoided arbitration, including All-Star lefty Framber Valdez and outfielder Kyle Tucker.

Valdez will make $12.1 million next season. Tucker gets a $12 million salary.

The Astros also reached deals with outfielder Chas McCormick ($2.85 million) and pitchers Bryan Abreu ($1.75 million), Luis Garcia ($1,875,000) and José Urquidy ($3.75 million).

Valdez has been one of the American League's best pitchers over the past two seasons, making the All-Star team and finishing in the top 10 of AL Cy Young Award voting both years. He was 12-11 with a 3.45 ERA last season.

Tucker, a two-time All-Star, led the AL with 112 RBIs while hitting .284 with 29 homers and 30 stolen bases last year.

The only Astros player eligible for arbitration who failed to reach a deal was utilityman Maurico Dubón. He asked for $3.5 million and Houston offered $3 million when teams and players swapped 2024 salary proposals Thursday.

Dubón can still negotiate a deal with the club before a hearing. Eligible players without agreements will be scheduled for hearings before three-person panels from Jan. 29 through Feb. 16 in Scottsdale, Arizona.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB