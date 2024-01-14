3 things to know ahead of Dallas Cowboys’ wild-card tilt against Green Bay

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (88) celebrates his touchdown with teammate running back Rico Dowdle (23) during the second half of an NFL football game against the Washington Commanders, Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

DALLAS, Texas – The Philadelphia Eagles were odds-on favorites to win the NFC East division title in late December, but after the Eagles suffered a loss to the Cardinals in Week 17, the Dallas Cowboys stayed the course and found themselves in control of their destiny entering the final week of the regular season.

However, Dallas isn’t focused on the fashion in which it earned the two seed in the NFC by stealing the NFC East division crown — because the Cowboys have their sights set on winning Super Bowl LVIII. A feat Dallas has believed it could accomplish since before the 2023 season began.

On Sunday, the seventh-seeded Green Bay Packers (9-8) will visit a hostile environment in AT&T Stadium for an NFC wild-card tilt against the Cowboys. Dallas is the only undefeated team in the NFL at home this season.

Here are three things to know ahead of the playoff matchup:

Top-tier QB dual: Dak Prescott vs. Jordan Love

Dak Prescott has played himself into the NFL MVP race, ranked 2nd in the league in passer rating (105.9) and 1st in touchdowns (36). Prescott’s success lies heavily with his on-the-field relationship with wideout CeeDee Lamb. Lamb finished the season top three in receptions (135), yards (1,749), and touchdowns (12).

Jordan Love’s numbers don’t match Prescott’s full season of work, but in the last eight weeks of the season, Love finished right there amongst the league’s best. He’s thrown 18 touchdown passes and one interception in the Packer’s past eight games. Love seemed to find his stride in Green Bay’s Week 11 upset of the Los Angeles Chargers, 23-20.

Contrast in expectations

Before OTAs even started, the Dallas Cowboys weren’t afraid to tell the world they believed they could bring a Super Bowl championship to Texas. Expectations typically run high regarding the Cowboys — whether self-inflicted or a result of being ‘America’s team’ — but nonetheless, it feels like anything less than winning the Vince Lombardi Trophy would be a failure for this team.

Dallas finished the regular season 12-5, identical to its previous three seasons that ended in early playoff exits.

Meanwhile, it could be argued Green Bay is playing with house money. Coming into the season, the Packers were seemingly in a ‘rebuild’ year after trading away their franchise QB, Aaron Rodgers. Although, Love’s play as of late has certainly put Green Bay ahead of schedule.

Home sweet home

The Cowboys might not want to admit it, but they’re a lot more trustworthy playing on their home turf rather than on the road. In fact, Dallas earning the two seed is a more favorable spot than if it were open playoffs on the road. The Cowboys finished the season 4-5 on the road and 8-0 at home.

The Cowboys’ first road loss of the year was as 11-point favorites against the Cardinals in Arizona. The other four road losses — 49ers, Eagles, Bills, and Dolphins — were all against teams who made the playoffs.

Kickoff between Dallas and Green Bay is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. at AT&T Stadium on Sunday. The game will be broadcast on FOX.