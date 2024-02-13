Towns, Edwards help Timberwolves rally in second half for 121-100 victory over Clippers

Los Angeles Clippers forward Paul George, right, drives against Minnesota Timberwolves forward Jaden McDaniels, left, during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, Feb. 12, 2024, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ryan Sun)

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

LOS ANGELES – Karl-Anthony Towns scored 24 points, Anthony Edwards added 23 and the Minnesota Timberwolves pulled away in the second half for a 121-100 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers on Monday night in a matchup of two of the top teams in the Western Conference.

Rudy Gobert had a double-double with 17 points and 10 rebounds as the Timberwolves (37-16) remained atop the Western Conference with their third win in the last four games.

Paul George and Kawhi Leonard led the Clippers (35-17) with 18 points apiece and James Harden added 17.

George became the Clippers' career 3-point leader with 7:23 remaining in the third quarter, hitting his 739th to surpass Eric Piatkowski.

Los Angeles, which is 27-7 since the start of December, is 35-17 overall.

The Timberwolves trailed 53-49 at halftime, but seized control in the third quarter, outscoring the Clippers 40-19.

Minnesota trailed 64-62 midway through the quarter before it went on a 27-8 run to close the third.

The Timberwolves had a 12-2 spurt to close the quarter as Towns scored eight straight points and Edwards had a reverse layup to give them an 89-72 advantage going into the fourth quarter.

Minnesota was 12 of 19 from the field in the quarter. Edwards and Towns were both 6 of 6 at the line as the Timberwolves made all 13 of their foul shots in the period.

Meanwhile, the Clippers were 7 of 20 from the field and committed five turnovers that resulted in six Minnesota points.

The Timberwolves' largest lead was 24 points during the fourth quarter.

UP NEXT

Timberwolves: At Portland for two straight games beginning Tuesday.

Clippers: At Golden State on Wednesday.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba