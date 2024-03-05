Troy Aikman, Dak Prescott introduce pediatric patients who will model in fashion show

FILE - Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott speaks to reporters following an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Dec. 10, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. Dak Prescott is a finalist for The Associated Press 2023 NFL Most Valuable Player and Offensive Player of the Year awards. The winners will be announced at NFL Honors on Feb. 8. (AP Photo/Sam Hodde, File)

DALLAS – Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Troy Aikman and current Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott introduced the pediatric patients Monday who will participate in next month’s “A Knight to Remember” Gala fashion show.

The fashion show will benefit the Texas Children’s Cancer Fund.

Aikman and Prescott took pictures with the models participating in the gala, which aims to raise funds for cancer treatment, research and care for children throughout North Texas.

Strutting the runway with courage and strength 🫶@TroyAikman and @dak had the honor of introducing the courageous pediatric patients who will model during the fashion show at the @TexasCCF’s “A Knight to Remember” Gala, an event created to raise funds to improve treatment and… pic.twitter.com/EAMWn5ejOw — Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) March 5, 2024

Prescott, who lost his mother to cancer in 2013, said being part of this event is personal to him.

As long as there’s a need for an evening of fundraising for cancer research and care, Prescott said he’ll be a part of the gala.

The gala will get underway at 6 p.m. on April 19 at the Hilton Anatole in Dallas.