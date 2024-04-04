NISD elementary and middle school students battle it out to become the district’s First Lego League Grand Champion

Elementary and middle school students from 23 Northside Independent School District campuses will compete to be crowned the NISD First Lego League Masterpiece Challenge Grand Champion.

The public is invited to come watch these 230 students showcase their robotic skills at the Bernal Middle School Competition Gym on Saturday, April 6. Doors open at 8:45 a.m. with robotic competition rounds happening until 1:10 p.m. Closing ceremony is scheduled to start at 1:45 p.m.

This year the student teams followed the First Lego Masterpiece theme to think about the creativity around us. Each team will have a 30-minute session with volunteer judges that score their robot design, innovation project, and how they utilized the First core values during their robotics season. They will also take their highest robot game score out of three opportunities at the robot game table to then calculate a final score.

This event is also scheduled to be livestreamed on KSAT+. Click here to get connected.

First Lego League introduces science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) through fun, exciting hands-on learning.