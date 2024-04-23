NaLyssa Smith’s 4th-year option exercised by Indiana Fever

PHOENIX, ARIZONA - JUNE 27: NaLyssa Smith #1 of the Indiana Fever drives the ball against Megan Gustafson #10 of the Phoenix Mercury during the first half of the WNBA game at Footprint Center on June 27, 2022 in Phoenix, Arizona. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Former East Central Hornet and Baylor Bear, NaLyssa Smith, went into the WNBA offseason not knowing if the 4th year of her contract would be exercised.

The Fever announced on X that Smith’s option was exercised on the rookie scale contract, meaning that Smith will play this upcoming season and the following season with the Fever.

We have exercised the fourth-year option on the rookie scale contract of NaLyssa Smith 🙌 pic.twitter.com/9npaUibP4f — Indiana Fever (@IndianaFever) April 22, 2024

Smith averages 14.5 points and 8.5 rebounds per game in two years with the Fever after being selected as the No. 2 pick in the 2022 draft.

Smith will be playing with basketball phenom Kaitlin Clark during Clark’s upcoming rookie season in the WNBA.

The Fever will play their season opener on the road against the Connecticut Sun on May 14 at 7 p.m.