NaLyssa Smith’s 4th-year option exercised by Indiana Fever

Former East Central Hornet and Baylor Bear, NaLyssa Smith, went into the WNBA offseason not knowing if the 4th year of her contract would be exercised.
The Fever announced on X that Smith’s option was exercised on the rookie scale contract, meaning that Smith will play this upcoming season and the following season with the Fever.
We have exercised the fourth-year option on the rookie scale contract of NaLyssa Smith 🙌 pic.twitter.com/9npaUibP4f— Indiana Fever (@IndianaFever) April 22, 2024
Smith averages 14.5 points and 8.5 rebounds per game in two years with the Fever after being selected as the No. 2 pick in the 2022 draft.
Smith will be playing with basketball phenom Kaitlin Clark during Clark’s upcoming rookie season in the WNBA.
The Fever will play their season opener on the road against the Connecticut Sun on May 14 at 7 p.m.