Sports

NaLyssa Smith’s 4th-year option exercised by Indiana Fever

The East Central Alum will be teammates with Kaitlin Clark

Nick Mantas, KSAT 12 Sports Editor

Tags: Nalyssa Smith, WNBA, Indiana Fever, San Antonio, East Central
PHOENIX, ARIZONA - JUNE 27: NaLyssa Smith #1 of the Indiana Fever drives the ball against Megan Gustafson #10 of the Phoenix Mercury during the first half of the WNBA game at Footprint Center on June 27, 2022 in Phoenix, Arizona. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images) (Christian Petersen, 2022 Getty Images)

Former East Central Hornet and Baylor Bear, NaLyssa Smith, went into the WNBA offseason not knowing if the 4th year of her contract would be exercised.

The Fever announced on X that Smith’s option was exercised on the rookie scale contract, meaning that Smith will play this upcoming season and the following season with the Fever.

Smith averages 14.5 points and 8.5 rebounds per game in two years with the Fever after being selected as the No. 2 pick in the 2022 draft.

Smith will be playing with basketball phenom Kaitlin Clark during Clark’s upcoming rookie season in the WNBA.

The Fever will play their season opener on the road against the Connecticut Sun on May 14 at 7 p.m.

About the Author

Nick Mantas is a KSAT 12 Sports Editor. He has previously worked in Lansing, San Fransisco and Abilene. Nick earned a Master's Degree in Sports Media from Northwestern's Medill School of Journalism and a Bachelor's degree in Interdisciplinary Studies from the University of Arizona, where he also interned as a strength and conditioning coach.

