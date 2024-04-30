Bayern stars Musiala, Sané fit enough to start against Real Madrid in Champions League

Bayern's Harry Kane, left, Bayern's Jamal Musiala, second left, Bayern's Noussair Mazraoui, right, and Bayern's Joshua Kimmich warm up prior to the Champions League semifinal first leg soccer match between Bayern Munich and Real Madrid at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany, Tuesday, April 30, 2024. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)

MUNICH – Bayern Munich forwards Jamal Musiala and Leroy Sané have recovered from injuries to start against Real Madrid in the teams’ Champions League semifinal first leg Tuesday.

Both players missed two games since Bayern defeated Arsenal in the quarterfinals — Musiala because of a knee problem and Sané because of a groin injury.

Bayern defender Matthijs de Ligt did not recover from the injury he sustained last weekend against Eintracht Frankfurt. Eric Dier took the Dutch player’s place beside Kim Min-jae, while Konrad Laimer was also starting on Tuesday.

Top-scorer Harry Kane also started.

Bayern’s Alphonso Davies, reportedly a transfer target for Madrid, started on the bench.

Madrid's Dani Carvajal was suspended. The versatile Lucas Vázquez was filling in at right back, while Aurélien Tchouaméni, Toni Kroos and Fede Valverde were all lining up in midfield.

The winners of the two-leg tie will play either Borussia Dortmund or Paris Saint-Germain in the final in London on June 1.

