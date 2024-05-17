San Antonio FC’s idle week comes at perfect time

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio FC just wrapped up a grueling stretch of three games in eight days, where the club suffered a U.S. Open Cup loss and two draws in league play.

The club now enters a much-needed bye week, during which the focus is on healing and recovery. A growing injury report hurt SAFC’s chances of earning their first outright win since April 20.

“Open Cup was a bit disappointing,” SAFC forward Kameron Lacey said. “We had a lot of injuries and stuff like that, missing key players, so it was a difficult game. We definitely wanted to go far. I’ll say the league — we want to be number one. We wake up every day, we train every day, we want to be number one. We’re obviously not there yet, but I’ll say the season’s alright right now.”

Still, the club and Western Conference-leading Sacramento Republic FC are separated by just six points.

“I think it’s great timing,” SAFC midfielder Luke Haakenson said. “If you look at the amount of bodies that we had injured in that three-game week, we had seven guys trying to get healthy. It comes at a perfect time for us before a contested June.”

SAFC has seven matches between now and the end of June.

Next, the club hosts New Mexico United on May 25 at 8 p.m.