Free agent additions are fitting right in at Houston Texans’ minicamp

HOUSTON – The 2024 offseason has been busy for the Houston Texans, who brought in multiple new weapons on both sides of the ball.

Between free agent signees like wide receiver Stefon Diggs and defensive lineman Danielle Hunter, the Texans’ roster will have more talent and experience when they kick the season off in September.

During the Texans’ open portion of practice earlier this week, it was hard to ignore the energy players had even as they stretched.

The clouds outside turned from white to charcoal black. When a storm rolled through, the team moved practice indoors to its practice bubble facility.

Inside the bubble, the team held offensive drills on the opposite side of the field. The defensive and offensive lines practiced on the near side of the field.

Texans head coach Demeco Ryans beamed over his club’s new roster depth.

“I want as much depth as possible on our defensive line, and when you can get guys like Denico (Autry), Danielle (Hunter) — veteran guys who’ve played a lot of football and they’ve made a lot of plays — they know what it looks like,” Ryans said.

“Just looking around the room and seeing we got depth. We got (sic) great guys in there,” Texans defensive lineman Denico Autry said. “Will (Anderson Jr.), Mario (Edwards Jr.) Danielle (Hunter) — just being able to play with those guys. I’m not trying to beat nobody out, but (I) just want to be part of something great.”

“I feel like we got a good combination of vets and younger guys,” Texans defensive lineman Danielle Hunter said. “What we bring to the table as veterans, you know, we have wisdom that we can share with the younger guys. We got (sic) guys like Will (Anderson Jr.) that’s hungry. Good combination of that. The sky’s the limit for us.”

The Texans will have a few weeks off before training camp begins in July. KSAT 12 Sports will have continuing coverage of the Texans’ offseason leading up to their Sept. 8 kickoff against the Indianapolis Colts.