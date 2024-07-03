99º
Spurs rookie Harrison Ingram has already learned a lot from Manu Ginobili

The rookies were treated to a dinner with Manu where he shared some advice on playing in the NBA

Nick Mantas, KSAT 12 Sports Editor

Tags: Spurs, Basketball, NBA, Harrison Ingram, San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – In their first week of being NBA players, the San Antonio Spurs rookies have already learned from one of the best Spurs to ever play in the silver and black.

Manu Ginobili joined Spurs rookies Stephon Castle and Harrison Ingram for dinner to share some advice on playing in the NBA and what they can expect in their first season.

When our KSAT Sports team asked Ingram what he remembers the most from the dinner, he listed off how the experience impacted him while also being a second-round draft pick like Ginobili.

“I mean, first off, just how much of a normal person he is, you know he’s Manu Ginobili, you know, the sixth man of the year, best sixth man of all time,” said Ingram. “You know, three, four-time champion. But, you know, talking to him, he’s just a normal dude. He said when he got drafted he wasn’t even suspecting it, he didn’t know he was gonna get drafted, he wasn’t expecting to get drafted, especially to the Spurs and then come from the 56th pick, he said it wasn’t easy. I mean, he wasn’t giving anything, he had to earn everything and really just for him, he said being in the Spurs organization is such a good organization for those late picks to, to develop and to get your chance and to get a fair shot.”

The rookies also had some fun during the press conference, with Ingram taking some time to ask questions during Castle’s press conference.

The Spurs’ summer league roster will head to Sacramento for the California Classic on Friday and will face their first opponent, the Charlotte Hornets, on Saturday evening.

