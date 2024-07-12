Former Spur Danny Green holds basketball camp in San Antonio

Danny Green, a former San Antonio Spurs shooting guard and member of the 2014 NBA Championship Spurs team, came back to San Antonio to pass down some wisdom about the game he loves.

Over 100 campers at Sonia Sotomayor High School were all packed into the gymnasium, waiting patiently for Green to arrive at his “Ballin in the 210″ basketball camp.

When he did, the gym burst into cheering and applause as Green greeted the campers and thanked their parents for signing them up for the camp and for being there to take in the lessons Green and his camp counselors taught them.

When we had some time to speak with Green, we asked him, if he were a camper, what he would want to get out of an experience like this.

“I would just ask as many questions as possible, get a chance to ask a professional some of his inside stories and insight about learning how to get to where got to if I want to be a player, but I’m not anything else but just ask a bunch of questions and obviously learn the game of basketball,” he said. “Learn small things I could learn from a professional and other coaches here that I might not learn at home.”

Having been part of a championship team for the Spurs, Green still keeps tabs on the success and progress of the organization.

He is excited to see the moves the Spurs brass has made over the last few weeks and shared what he thinks of the Spurs adding Chris Paul and Harrison Barnes to the young roster.

“I like it, I love it,” Green said. “We got two (North) Carolina guys here now, Harrison Barnes and Harrison Ingram, we got two Harrisons, so it’s great, man. I love the start of this. obviously, you got Wemby (and) picked up some good draft picks, so it’s looking pretty good. It’s hopefully going to take sooner (rather) than later, another year or two for you to get the pieces you need. I would expect a better year. Incremental, I don’t know what your definition of incremental is, but I expect more wins, and I could see them possibly being in the play-in.”

Green is holding two more camps this week, one in Corpus Christi on Friday and another in Edinburg on Saturday.