Weslaco pitcher earns top Texas 6A softball honor after state title win

Weslaco High sophomore Andrea Ortiz (11) waits in the on-deck circle before her at bat and senior Kalysa Izaguirre (2) looks on during the UIL Class 6A state title game against Waco Midway on June 1, 2024.

LONGVIEW, Texas – Weeks after the Weslaco Panthers captured the UIL Class 6A softball state title in dramatic fashion, the Blue Bell/Texas Sports Writers Association announced its Class 6A all-state softball team on Friday.

The Panthers were led by pitcher Madelynn Cantu, who was named Class 6A Player of the Year. She pitched all seven innings in the title game against Waco Midway and earned the victory.

Recommended Videos

New Braunfels junior Isabel Cruz was also named as Class 6A’s first-team shortstop. Cruz verbally committed to the Utah Utes in 2023.

Below is the Blue Bell/Texas Sports Writers Association’s Class 6A all-state softball team.

FIRST TEAM

Pitchers: Madelynn Cantu, Weslaco, soph.; Cameryn Harrison, Katy, sr.; Peyton Tanner, Brazoswood, sr.

Catcher: Lille Hope Gaudio, Mansfield Legacy, fr.

First Baseman: Brook Wells, Cedar Park Vista Ridge, sr.

Second baseman: Leilani Garcia, Humble Kingwood, jr.

Shortstop: Isabel Cruz, New Braunfels, jr.

Third baseman: Dania Durr, Midway, sr.

Outfielders: Kelsey Mathis, Midway, sr.; Ashtyn Reichhardt, Katy, sr.; Ava Jolley, Humble Kingwood, sr.

Utility: Natalie Moreaux, Mansfield Legacy, jr.

Player of the year: Cantu, Weslaco

Coach of the year: Mario Rodriguez, Weslaco

___

SECOND TEAM

Pitchers: Arlette Hernandez, La Joya, jr.; Finley Montgomery, Denton Guyer, soph.; Hunter Quentel, Humble Kingwood, fr.

Catcher: Riley Cassiday, El Paso Pebble Hills, jr.

First baseman: Elizabeth Craig, Weslaco, sr.

Second baseman: Mia Rodriguez, Weslaco, sr.

Shortstop: Addyson Sheppard, Humble Kingwood, jr.

Third baseman: Larisa Perez, Copperas Cove, sr.

Outfielders: Kelsey Martin, Pearland, sr.; Kayla Santiago, Wylie, jr.; Kylie Wilson, Deer Park, sr.

Utility: Lexi Clark, Frenship, jr.

___

THIRD TEAM

Pitchers: Ashley Pemberton, Rockwall, sr.; Haiden Anderson, Dripping Springs, sr.; Sadie Beck, Keller, sr.

Catcher: Roma Nunez, Weslaco, sr.

First baseman: Montgomery Henderson, Katy, jr.

Second baseman: Addie King, Allen, fr.

Shortstop: Bri Duffey, Royse City, soph.

Third baseman: Aundrea Wilson, North Forney, jr.

Outfielders: Emma King, Clear Spring, sr.; Jocelyn Briseno, Alvin, jr.; Kaylee Schweitzer, Pearland, jr.

Utility: Braelyn Daniels, Fort Bend Ridge Point, jr.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

More related Big Game Coverage on KSAT: