89º
Join Insider for Free

Sports

Texans legend Andre Johnson receives Pro Football Hall of Fame gold jacket

Johnson is the Texans’ first Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee

Nick Mantas, KSAT 12 Sports Editor

Tags: NFL, Andre Johnson, Texans, Houston, Hall Of Fame
Andre Johnson, NFL Hall of Fame Class of 2024, speaks during a news conference at the NFL Honors award show ahead of the Super Bowl 58 football game Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024, in Las Vegas. The San Francisco 49ers face the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 58 on Sunday. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vsquez) (Godofredo A. Vásquez, Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

With the enshrinement of the 2024 Pro Football Hall of Fame Class just a few weeks away, members of the class have been receiving their gold jackets ahead of time.

Former Houston Texans wide receiver Andre Johnson received his jacket ahead of becoming the first Texans player to be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Recommended Videos

Johnson, the Texans’ franchise leader in receiving yards (13,597), appeared in 11 seasons with Houston and went to seven Pro Bowls. He was a member of the NFL All-Pro team for two seasons and will be among a class filled with other legends.

The Texans face off against the Chicago Bears on August 1 in the Pro Football Hall of Fame Game.

Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author

Nick Mantas is a KSAT 12 Sports Editor. He has previously worked in Lansing, San Fransisco and Abilene. Nick earned a Master's Degree in Sports Media from Northwestern's Medill School of Journalism and a Bachelor's degree in Interdisciplinary Studies from the University of Arizona, where he also interned as a strength and conditioning coach.

facebook

twitter

instagram

Recommended Videos