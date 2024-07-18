Texans legend Andre Johnson receives Pro Football Hall of Fame gold jacket

Andre Johnson, NFL Hall of Fame Class of 2024, speaks during a news conference at the NFL Honors award show ahead of the Super Bowl 58 football game Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024, in Las Vegas. The San Francisco 49ers face the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 58 on Sunday. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vsquez)

With the enshrinement of the 2024 Pro Football Hall of Fame Class just a few weeks away, members of the class have been receiving their gold jackets ahead of time.

Former Houston Texans wide receiver Andre Johnson received his jacket ahead of becoming the first Texans player to be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Recommended Videos

As tempting as it is, Andre, you have two more weeks until you can show off your Gold Jacket created by @HaggarCo. @HoustonTexans | #pfhof24 pic.twitter.com/3d7AFtiGTp — Pro Football Hall of Fame (@ProFootballHOF) July 17, 2024

Johnson, the Texans’ franchise leader in receiving yards (13,597), appeared in 11 seasons with Houston and went to seven Pro Bowls. He was a member of the NFL All-Pro team for two seasons and will be among a class filled with other legends.

The Texans face off against the Chicago Bears on August 1 in the Pro Football Hall of Fame Game.