Five UTSA football players make East-West Shrine Bowl 1,000 watch list

UTSA tight end Oscar Cardenas (84) celebrates his winning catch against UAB with teammates Gregory Clayton Jr. (83) and Leroy Watson (1) during an NCAA college football game against UAB, Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Going into another highly anticipated season for the UTSA football program and coming off its first bowl game victory, five Roadrunners were selected for the Shrine Bowl 1,000 list.

In preparation for the 2024-2025 season, the Shrine Bowl looks at those who are draft-eligible and who could be the 1,000 players drafted or selected to participate in NFL Training Camps after the season. Five UTSA seniors were selected in the Shrine Bowl 1,000.

Recommended Videos

That includes tight end Oscar Cardenas, wide receiver De’Corian “JT” Clark, defensive lineman Joe Evans, inside linebacker Jamal Ligon, and outside linebacker Jimmori Robinson.

The 2025 East-West Shrine Bowl will be played at AT&T Stadium in Arlington on Jan. 30, 2025.

UTSA’s Shrine Bowl all-star seniors and the rest of the Roadrunners will open the regular season against Kennesaw State on Aug. 31 at the Alamodome.