Mazi Smith looks to be a force for Cowboys in his second NFL season

OXNARD, Calif. – Defensive tackle Mazi Smith wants to have a breakout season after struggling in his rookie campaign.

Selected in the first round, 26th overall, in the 2023 NFL Draft by Dallas, Smith did not live up to expectations - including his own.

Recommended Videos

“Yeah, last year was hard for me, you know,” Smith said. “I always held myself to a certain standard.”

Smith played in 16 games last season and had 13 total tackles, 1 sack, and 3 tackles for loss.

Star defender Micah Parsons, an advocate of Smith, was asked what he thinks Smith can be this season, and Parsons didn’t mince words.

“It’s not what I think he can be, it’s who Mazi has to be,” Parsons said. “You know, when you get to this business, it’s no more of a choice or a can. It’s either will or you won’t. And, you know, they usually try to find someone else to do it if you can’t. So, it’s what Mazi has to be. He has to be dominant. He has to be a force. He has to be that guy for us.”

A new scheme under defensive coordinator Mike Zimmer will allow Smith to play more to his natural abilities. Smith is ready for the challenge and looking to be a defensive force like he was in college with the Michigan Wolverines.

“I want to go over there [with] a clean slate,” Smith said. “Write my story. I don’t really set goals, everybody wants to be an All-Pro. Everybody wants to be top five. I want to be the best me I can be. I know what that can get me. It got me to this point, so I’m not worried about accolades.”