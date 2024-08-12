87º
Wagner HS five-star guard Leonna Sneed commits to University of Utah

Sneed announced Sunday on social media her intention to play for the Utes

Nick Mantas, Sports Editor

Tags: Sports, Basketball, San Antonio, Wagner, Utah Utes, Leonna Sneed
Leonna Sneed answering a question during the 2023 State Semifinal postgame press conference. (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

For local athletes in the San Antonio area, if you’re talented enough, the process of choosing where you want to play for your collegiate career can be stressful.

Wagner High School’s five-star guard Leonna “LA” Sneed had plenty of schools to choose from to play college basketball, but Sunday afternoon, she decided on somewhere completely different from the Alamo City. She chose to continue playing basketball at the University of Utah.

Sneed turned down offers from the University of Arkansas and UC Berkley (California) in order to join the Utes after her upcoming senior season at Wagner.

