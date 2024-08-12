Wagner HS five-star guard Leonna Sneed commits to University of Utah

For local athletes in the San Antonio area, if you’re talented enough, the process of choosing where you want to play for your collegiate career can be stressful.

Wagner High School’s five-star guard Leonna “LA” Sneed had plenty of schools to choose from to play college basketball, but Sunday afternoon, she decided on somewhere completely different from the Alamo City. She chose to continue playing basketball at the University of Utah.

Blessed and highly favored !! 100% committed ... Go Utes ♥️ pic.twitter.com/CsEqAxJlZk — la_upnext2 (@la_upnext2) August 11, 2024

Sneed turned down offers from the University of Arkansas and UC Berkley (California) in order to join the Utes after her upcoming senior season at Wagner.

