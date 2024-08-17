MacArthur alum Jace Jung reaches base twice in Major League debut

Detroit Tigers' Jace Jung takes his first base on balls in his major league debut during the second inning of a baseball game against the New York Yankees, Friday, Aug. 16, 2024, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

DETROIT – MacArthur High School alum Jace Jung has waited his entire life for Friday night.

The Detroit Tigers, who drafted him No. 12 overall in the 2022 MLB Draft, called the 23-year-old second baseman up ahead of their game against the New York Yankees.

Jung, who hit fifth, started what many San Antonio and MacArthur supporters hope is a fantastic start to a long career in the Major Leagues.

He walked twice in his first two Major League plate appearances. After his second walk in the fourth inning, Jung was caught stealing second base.

Jung then struck out looking in the sixth and ninth innings. The Yankees defeated the Tigers 3-0 at Comerica Park in Detroit.

Jung, the younger brother of Texas Rangers third baseman Josh Jung, has had a meteoric rise to the majors.

In 2023, Jung showed off his power at the plate, logging 129 hits and smashing 28 home runs playing for the West Michigan Whitecaps. He was then promoted to Detroit’s Double-A affiliate, the Erie SeaWolves.

Jung started this season in the Florida State League and then started crushing baseballs for the Toledo Mud Hens, Detroit’s Triple-A affiliate. Jung hit 14 home runs and 87 hits before he was called up to The Show.