Brennan point guard Kingston Flemings, Clark alum Arianna Roberson both win 3x3 gold in Hungary

San Antonio natives both win gold at 3x3 U18 World Cup

Nick Mantas, Sports Editor

Tags: Basketball, San Antonio, Kingston Flemings, Arianna Roberson, Big Game Coverage, Clark Cougars, Brennan Bears
Brennan's Kingston Flemings during introductions of the 6A 2023 State Semifinal game. (Photographer: Mark Mendez) (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

DEBRECEN, Hungary – The FIBA U18 three-on-three (also known as 3x3) World Cup 2024 saw a double dose of San Antonio basketball stars this summer.

Both Brennan point guard Kingston Flemings and former Clark star Arianna Roberson helped bring home gold medals for both Team USA squads.

For the men’s team, Flemings helped Team USA win all seven of its games. He capped off the United States’ final match Friday against Spain with the gold medal-winning shot.

On the women’s side, Roberson also helped Team USA finish with a 7-0 record in the tournament on Friday night. She will also bring home the gold hardware to prove it.

Roberson is set to join her freshman classmates at Duke University. Flemings is returning to Brennan High School for his senior season.

Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author

Nick Mantas is a KSAT 12 Sports Editor. He has previously worked in Lansing, San Fransisco and Abilene. Nick earned a Master's Degree in Sports Media from Northwestern's Medill School of Journalism and a Bachelor's degree in Interdisciplinary Studies from the University of Arizona, where he also interned as a strength and conditioning coach.

