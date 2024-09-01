Brennan point guard Kingston Flemings, Clark alum Arianna Roberson both win 3x3 gold in Hungary

Brennan's Kingston Flemings during introductions of the 6A 2023 State Semifinal game. (Photographer: Mark Mendez)

DEBRECEN, Hungary – The FIBA U18 three-on-three (also known as 3x3) World Cup 2024 saw a double dose of San Antonio basketball stars this summer.

Both Brennan point guard Kingston Flemings and former Clark star Arianna Roberson helped bring home gold medals for both Team USA squads.

For the men’s team, Flemings helped Team USA win all seven of its games. He capped off the United States’ final match Friday against Spain with the gold medal-winning shot.

Kingston puts the finishing touch on an undefeated #3x3U18 gold medal run 🥇@K1ngFlemings x 🇺🇸 #3x3MU18 pic.twitter.com/32ic4Atlac — USA Basketball 3x3 (@usab3x3) August 30, 2024

On the women’s side, Roberson also helped Team USA finish with a 7-0 record in the tournament on Friday night. She will also bring home the gold hardware to prove it.

Roberson is set to join her freshman classmates at Duke University. Flemings is returning to Brennan High School for his senior season.