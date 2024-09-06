Clark alum Arianna Roberson to miss freshman season at Duke due to injury

Arianna Roberson answering questions after helping Clark beat Steele 41-40 in the 2023 6A Playoffs. (Photographer: Nick Mantas)

After a successful high school career for the Clark Cougars, Arianna Roberson helped Team USA go undefeated in the FIBA 3X3 U18 World Cup this past month in Hungary.

Unfortunately, during the tournament, Roberson sustained a knee injury that will sideline her for the entire 2024-2045 season, according to Duke Women’s Basketball.

Recommended Videos

NEWS: Duke women's basketball freshman Arianna Roberson will miss the upcoming 2024-25 season after sustaining a knee injury while competing at the 2024 FIBA 3x3 U18 World Cup in Debrecen, Hungary. — Duke Women’s Basketball (@DukeWBB) September 5, 2024

Roberson earned a spot on the McDonald’s All-American Team this past off-season as one of the country’s best high school basketball players.

She will have this upcoming year to rehabilitate her knee in hopes of returning for the 2025-2026 season.