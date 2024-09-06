82º
Clark alum Arianna Roberson to miss freshman season at Duke due to injury

She sustained a knee injury during the FIBA 3X3 U18 World Cup

Nick Mantas, Sports Editor

Arianna Roberson answering questions after helping Clark beat Steele 41-40 in the 2023 6A Playoffs. (Photographer: Nick Mantas) (KSAT)

After a successful high school career for the Clark Cougars, Arianna Roberson helped Team USA go undefeated in the FIBA 3X3 U18 World Cup this past month in Hungary.

Unfortunately, during the tournament, Roberson sustained a knee injury that will sideline her for the entire 2024-2045 season, according to Duke Women’s Basketball.

Roberson earned a spot on the McDonald’s All-American Team this past off-season as one of the country’s best high school basketball players.

She will have this upcoming year to rehabilitate her knee in hopes of returning for the 2025-2026 season.

Nick Mantas is a KSAT 12 Sports Editor. He has previously worked in Lansing, San Fransisco and Abilene. Nick earned a Master's Degree in Sports Media from Northwestern's Medill School of Journalism and a Bachelor's degree in Interdisciplinary Studies from the University of Arizona, where he also interned as a strength and conditioning coach.

