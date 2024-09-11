UIW linebacker Dune Smith, aka ‘The Grave Digger,’ excited to play his former college team

SAN ANTONIO – With the NCAA Transfer Portal so prominent these days, the chances that a player will get to play his former team have never been higher.

University of the Incarnate Word linebacker Dune Smith gets his shot at former teammates from Southern Illinois University this week.

Smith played the first two seasons of his college football career at the University of Pittsburgh before transferring to Southern Illinois, where he had a breakout season in 2023.

After recording 59 tackles, 3.5 sacks, one forced fumble, and one interception, Smith decided to see how his talents could be used at a different school.

When asked about his time at UIW, Smith explained how thankful he is to have been welcomed with open arms by his Cardinals teammates and coaching staff. So, what’s on his mind as he prepares to face his former squad?

“I know they’re worried about me. I’m the same guy I treat every week the same,” said Smith. “You see me, I’m not too high, too low, man. I’m treating this just as a regular game, but they know what’s coming. I’m excited to go up there and play them.”

“I’m excited for him. You know he’s going to go out there as a captain this week; he’s been tremendous since he got here. Heck of a football player, a heck of a person. I know they must be upset that they lost him. I’m glad he’s on my football team, and I look forward to watching him make some plays this weekend,” said UIW head football coach Clint Killough.

The UIW—Southern Illinois game will kick off at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 14.