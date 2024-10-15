117 seniors selected for San Antonio Sports All-Star Football Game at the Alamodome

SAN ANTONIO – Rosters were revealed on Tuesday for the 47th anniversary San Antonio Sports All-Star Football Game.
One hundred seventeen of the top high school football seniors in the San Antonio area were selected for the all-star game, which will take place on Saturday, Jan. 11, at the Alamodome.
The San Antonio Sports All-Star Football Game will follow the All-American Bowl, which kicks off at noon, a press release said.
Pieper High School’s head football coach, Nick Rodgers, will coach Team White for the all-star game, and Eddie Salas of Harlan High School will coach Team Blue.
The players selected for the all-star game were nominated by their high school football coaches, the release said. Some of the all-stars are committed to playing at some of the top college programs in the country.
“A record number of schools nominated players for the game, which is a testament to the talent in our area,” said Jenny Carnes, San Antonio Sports President and CEO.
2025 San Antonio Sports All-Star Football Game rosters:
Alamo Heights ISD (Team White):
Patrick Arriaga, LB, Alamo Heights HS
Ryan Stetson, LB, Alamo Heights HS
Max Bacon, LB, Alamo Heights HS
Bandera ISD (Team White):
Gavin Spruell, DL, Bandera HS
Blanco ISD (Team Blue):
Matthew Rodriguez, TE, Blanco HS
Boerne ISD (Team Blue):
Logan Fritcher, OL, Boerne HS
Braden Bays, DL, Boerne HS
Jaxon Baize, ATH, Boerne HS
Comal ISD:
(Team Blue)
Carter Wiliams, WR, Canyon Lake HS
(Team White)
Diego Sanchez, OL, Canyon HS
Kaleb Gainer, DB, Canyon HS
Aryck Singletary, DB, Davenport HS
Dante Singletary, WR, Davenport HS
Landon Sawyer, OL, Davenport HS
Cayden Keeth, QB, Pieper HS
Isaiah Champagne, WR, Pieper HS
Caleb Gale, LB, Pieper HS
Preston Baker, TE, Smithson Valley HS
Diego Davila, DB, Smithson Valley HS
Cade Spradling, ATH, Smithson Valley HS
Devine ISD (Team Blue):
Matthew Gomez, LB, Devine HS
East Central ISD (Team Blue):
Isaiah Mackey, QB, East Central HS
Keegan Garcia, OL, East Central HS
Myron Robinson, ATH, East Central HS
Edgewood ISD (Team White)
Rocky Apolinar, ATH, Kennedy HS
Fort Sam Houston ISD (Team White):
Alex Flowers, DL, Cole HS
Fredericksburg ISD (Team Blue):
Aidan Neuzil, WR, Fredericksburg HS
Harlandale ISD:
(Team White)
Ignacio Ceja, DL, Harlandale HS
(Team Blue)
Jason Moreira, DB, McCollum HS
Jourdanton ISD (Team Blue):
Rustin Schuchart, WR, Jourdanton HS
Judson ISD:
(Team White)
Jack Call, WR, Judson HS
Josiah Green, OL, Judson HS
Nathaniel Ortega, DB, Veterans Memorial HS
(Team Blue)
William Reynolds, RB, Wagner HS
Azario Brooks, DL, Wagner HS
Ke’Veon Carter, LB, Wagner HS
Kerrville ISD (Team Blue):
Cade Jones, WR, Kerrville-Tivy HS
Carson Jones, WR, Kerrville-Tivy HS
LaVernia ISD (Team Blue):
Derrick Eddlemon, OL, La Vernia HS
Donnie Jurek, OL, La Vernia HS
Kolby Gates, DB, La Vernia HS
Luling ISD (Team White):
Dylyn Due, OL, Luling HS
Lytle ISD (Team Blue):
Luke Estrada, ATH, Lytle, HS
Marion ISD (Team White):
Garrett Mann, OL, Marion HS
Median Valley ISD (Team White):
Brennen Butler, P, Medina Valley HS
Navarro ISD (Team White):
Kade Pugh, DL, Navarro HS
New Braunfels ISD (Team White):
Ryan Baldwin, DL, New Braunfels HS
Cole Redding, ATH, New Braunfels HS
Nixon-Smiley CISD (Team Blue):
Tristen Mikesh, DB, Nixon-Smiley HS
North East ISD:
(Team White)
Freddie Padilla, DL, Churchill HS
Lorenn Johnson, RB, Johnson HS
Gabe Simpson, WR, Johnson HS
Sam Draper, DB, Johnson HS
Colton Henry, LS, Madison HS
(Team Blue)
Carlos Zertuche, P, LEE HS
Tyler Hurst, OL, Reagan HS
Joseph Collazo, OL, Reagan HS
Jonathon Leos, K, Reagan HS
Joshua Gray, LB, Roosevelt HS
Jamare Smothers, DB, Roosevelt HS
Northside ISD:
(Team Blue)
Adrien McDade, RB, Harlan HS
Alexander Ciccarello, DL, Harlan HS
Chris Geller, RB, Holmes HS
Damion Charles, DL, John Jay HS
Jaden Simmons, DL, John Jay HS
Jalen Glover, RB, Marshall HS
Dakkotah Perkins, DL, Taft HS
(Team White)
Rosendo Quintero, OL, Brennan HS
Dylan Avalos, DL, Brennan HS
Tristan Escobar, ATH, Brennan HS
Noah Logsdon, RB, Brandeis HS
Jaylin Baker, WR, Brandeis HS
Deron Hall, DB, Brandeis HS
Jaden Trexler, OL, Clark HS
Jack Hight, K, Clark HS
Erik Castillo, OL, O’Connor HS
Shawn Wasley, LB, Sotomayor HS
Michael Inweh, DB, Sotomayor HS
Rodney Boisley, TE, Stevens HS
Lee Thompson, Jr. LB, Warren HS
Pleasanton ISD (Team Blue):
Aiden Rich, WR, Pleasanton HS
Poth ISD (Team Blue):
Tobyn Noll, LB, Poth HS
Colin Ramzinski, DB, Poth HS
Randolph Field ISD (Team White):
Lee McMooain, WR, Randolph HS
Taulepeti Valai, DL, Randolph HS
Sam Oakland, LB, Randolph HS
San Antonio ISD:
(Team Blue)
Markeis Dixon, DB, Lanier HS
(Team White)
Keven Hernandez, QB, Burbank HS
Israel Zapata, WR, Burbank HS
Jermaine Tibbs, Jr. LB, Sam Houston HS
Raishaun Conaway, RB, YMLA
Schertz/Cibilo/Universal City ISD:
(Team Blue)
Ocean Zuniga, LB, Clemens HS
(Team White)
Grant Hamilton, WR, Steele HS
Jayden Beale, OL, Steele HS
Sean Robinson, ATH, Steele HS
Seguin ISD (Team White):
Nikolas Henry, WR, Seguin HS
David Barron, OL, Seguin HS
Somerset ISD (Team Blue):
Lyndell Cook-Hodge, OL, Somerset HS
Tacori Cook-Hodge, OL, Somerset HS
James Maldonado, LS, Somerset HS
South San ISD (Team Blue):
Ivan Jesus Rivera, LB, South San HS
Southside ISD (Team Blue):
Jacob Salinas, OL, Southside HS
Micah Heneke, LB, Southside HS
Stockdale ISD (Team White):
Corbet Cowey, LB, Stockdale HS
Southwest ISD:
(Team White)
Tyson Deen, DB, Southwest HS
Aazeryuan Voss, ATH, Southwest HS
(Team Blue)
Cano Esquivel, WR, Southwest Legacy HS
Jose Mancillas, LB, Southwest Legacy HS
Uvalde ISD (Team Blue):
Albert De La Garza, DB, Uvalde HS
Private Schools:
(Team White)
Mikey Moreno, RB, Antonian Prep
Christopher Wyatt II, OL, Antonian Prep
(Team Blue)
Jeremy Burch, WR, Central Catholic
Bennett Stine, TE, Central Catholic
Gilbert Alvarado, QB, Holy Cross
Samuel Valenzuela, DL, Holy Cross
Nick Hall, ATH, Holy Cross
Hudson Russell, DB, San Antonio Christen