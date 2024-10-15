117 seniors selected for San Antonio Sports All-Star Football Game at the Alamodome

The players selected for the all-star game were nominated by their high school football coaches, the release said.

SAN ANTONIO – Rosters were revealed on Tuesday for the 47th anniversary San Antonio Sports All-Star Football Game.

One hundred seventeen of the top high school football seniors in the San Antonio area were selected for the all-star game, which will take place on Saturday, Jan. 11, at the Alamodome.

The San Antonio Sports All-Star Football Game will follow the All-American Bowl, which kicks off at noon, a press release said.

Pieper High School’s head football coach, Nick Rodgers, will coach Team White for the all-star game, and Eddie Salas of Harlan High School will coach Team Blue.

The players selected for the all-star game were nominated by their high school football coaches, the release said. Some of the all-stars are committed to playing at some of the top college programs in the country.

“A record number of schools nominated players for the game, which is a testament to the talent in our area,” said Jenny Carnes, San Antonio Sports President and CEO.

2025 San Antonio Sports All-Star Football Game rosters:

Alamo Heights ISD (Team White):

Patrick Arriaga, LB, Alamo Heights HS

Ryan Stetson, LB, Alamo Heights HS

Max Bacon, LB, Alamo Heights HS

Bandera ISD (Team White):

Gavin Spruell, DL, Bandera HS

Blanco ISD (Team Blue):

Matthew Rodriguez, TE, Blanco HS

Boerne ISD (Team Blue):

Logan Fritcher, OL, Boerne HS

Braden Bays, DL, Boerne HS

Jaxon Baize, ATH, Boerne HS

Comal ISD:

(Team Blue)

Carter Wiliams, WR, Canyon Lake HS

(Team White)

Diego Sanchez, OL, Canyon HS

Kaleb Gainer, DB, Canyon HS

Aryck Singletary, DB, Davenport HS

Dante Singletary, WR, Davenport HS

Landon Sawyer, OL, Davenport HS

Cayden Keeth, QB, Pieper HS

Isaiah Champagne, WR, Pieper HS

Caleb Gale, LB, Pieper HS

Preston Baker, TE, Smithson Valley HS

Diego Davila, DB, Smithson Valley HS

Cade Spradling, ATH, Smithson Valley HS

Devine ISD (Team Blue):

Matthew Gomez, LB, Devine HS

East Central ISD (Team Blue):

Isaiah Mackey, QB, East Central HS

Keegan Garcia, OL, East Central HS

Myron Robinson, ATH, East Central HS

Edgewood ISD (Team White)

Rocky Apolinar, ATH, Kennedy HS

Fort Sam Houston ISD (Team White):

Alex Flowers, DL, Cole HS

Fredericksburg ISD (Team Blue):

Aidan Neuzil, WR, Fredericksburg HS

Harlandale ISD:

(Team White)

Ignacio Ceja, DL, Harlandale HS

(Team Blue)

Jason Moreira, DB, McCollum HS

Jourdanton ISD (Team Blue):

Rustin Schuchart, WR, Jourdanton HS

Judson ISD:

(Team White)

Jack Call, WR, Judson HS

Josiah Green, OL, Judson HS

Nathaniel Ortega, DB, Veterans Memorial HS

(Team Blue)

William Reynolds, RB, Wagner HS

Azario Brooks, DL, Wagner HS

Ke’Veon Carter, LB, Wagner HS

Kerrville ISD (Team Blue):

Cade Jones, WR, Kerrville-Tivy HS

Carson Jones, WR, Kerrville-Tivy HS

LaVernia ISD (Team Blue):

Derrick Eddlemon, OL, La Vernia HS

Donnie Jurek, OL, La Vernia HS

Kolby Gates, DB, La Vernia HS

Luling ISD (Team White):

Dylyn Due, OL, Luling HS

Lytle ISD (Team Blue):

Luke Estrada, ATH, Lytle, HS

Marion ISD (Team White):

Garrett Mann, OL, Marion HS

Median Valley ISD (Team White):

Brennen Butler, P, Medina Valley HS

Navarro ISD (Team White):

Kade Pugh, DL, Navarro HS

New Braunfels ISD (Team White):

Ryan Baldwin, DL, New Braunfels HS

Cole Redding, ATH, New Braunfels HS

Nixon-Smiley CISD (Team Blue):

Tristen Mikesh, DB, Nixon-Smiley HS

North East ISD:

(Team White)

Freddie Padilla, DL, Churchill HS

Lorenn Johnson, RB, Johnson HS

Gabe Simpson, WR, Johnson HS

Sam Draper, DB, Johnson HS

Colton Henry, LS, Madison HS

(Team Blue)

Carlos Zertuche, P, LEE HS

Tyler Hurst, OL, Reagan HS

Joseph Collazo, OL, Reagan HS

Jonathon Leos, K, Reagan HS

Joshua Gray, LB, Roosevelt HS

Jamare Smothers, DB, Roosevelt HS

Northside ISD:

(Team Blue)

Adrien McDade, RB, Harlan HS

Alexander Ciccarello, DL, Harlan HS

Chris Geller, RB, Holmes HS

Damion Charles, DL, John Jay HS

Jaden Simmons, DL, John Jay HS

Jalen Glover, RB, Marshall HS

Dakkotah Perkins, DL, Taft HS

(Team White)

Rosendo Quintero, OL, Brennan HS

Dylan Avalos, DL, Brennan HS

Tristan Escobar, ATH, Brennan HS

Noah Logsdon, RB, Brandeis HS

Jaylin Baker, WR, Brandeis HS

Deron Hall, DB, Brandeis HS

Jaden Trexler, OL, Clark HS

Jack Hight, K, Clark HS

Erik Castillo, OL, O’Connor HS

Shawn Wasley, LB, Sotomayor HS

Michael Inweh, DB, Sotomayor HS

Rodney Boisley, TE, Stevens HS

Lee Thompson, Jr. LB, Warren HS

Pleasanton ISD (Team Blue):

Aiden Rich, WR, Pleasanton HS

Poth ISD (Team Blue):

Tobyn Noll, LB, Poth HS

Colin Ramzinski, DB, Poth HS

Randolph Field ISD (Team White):

Lee McMooain, WR, Randolph HS

Taulepeti Valai, DL, Randolph HS

Sam Oakland, LB, Randolph HS

San Antonio ISD:

(Team Blue)

Markeis Dixon, DB, Lanier HS

(Team White)

Keven Hernandez, QB, Burbank HS

Israel Zapata, WR, Burbank HS

Jermaine Tibbs, Jr. LB, Sam Houston HS

Raishaun Conaway, RB, YMLA

Schertz/Cibilo/Universal City ISD:

(Team Blue)

Ocean Zuniga, LB, Clemens HS

(Team White)

Grant Hamilton, WR, Steele HS

Jayden Beale, OL, Steele HS

Sean Robinson, ATH, Steele HS

Seguin ISD (Team White):

Nikolas Henry, WR, Seguin HS

David Barron, OL, Seguin HS

Somerset ISD (Team Blue):

Lyndell Cook-Hodge, OL, Somerset HS

Tacori Cook-Hodge, OL, Somerset HS

James Maldonado, LS, Somerset HS

South San ISD (Team Blue):

Ivan Jesus Rivera, LB, South San HS

Southside ISD (Team Blue):

Jacob Salinas, OL, Southside HS

Micah Heneke, LB, Southside HS

Stockdale ISD (Team White):

Corbet Cowey, LB, Stockdale HS

Southwest ISD:

(Team White)

Tyson Deen, DB, Southwest HS

Aazeryuan Voss, ATH, Southwest HS

(Team Blue)

Cano Esquivel, WR, Southwest Legacy HS

Jose Mancillas, LB, Southwest Legacy HS

Uvalde ISD (Team Blue):

Albert De La Garza, DB, Uvalde HS

Private Schools:

(Team White)

Mikey Moreno, RB, Antonian Prep

Christopher Wyatt II, OL, Antonian Prep

(Team Blue)

Jeremy Burch, WR, Central Catholic

Bennett Stine, TE, Central Catholic

Gilbert Alvarado, QB, Holy Cross

Samuel Valenzuela, DL, Holy Cross

Nick Hall, ATH, Holy Cross

Hudson Russell, DB, San Antonio Christen