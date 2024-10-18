San Antonio FC hopes to take advantage of opportunity to earn playoff bid

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio FC only won three games during June, July and August. Somehow, in October, the club still has an outside shot at making the playoffs.

The club is in ninth place in the Western Conference standings of the USL Championship with 38 total points this season. The team sits behind Oakland Roots SC who has 41 points.

If SAFC wins its final two home matches, against Louisville City FC on Saturday and Detroit City FC, the club may have enough points to earn the final playoff spot.

Louisville City FC has the best record in the USL Championship this season. Detroit City FC will take on SAFC at 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 26.

SAFC head coach Alen Marcina said winning the regular season’s final two games will not be easy.

“Yeah, this is hands down the best team in the league. I think, again, that’s my subjective opinion. I can back it up with a lot of objective data,” Marcina said. “That being said, we have to be the aggressors. We can’t go out feeling that we’re inferior.”

“We respect them, but we want to beat them,” SAFC defender Rece Buckmaster said. “That’s our job, and I’ll take our locker room for sure going up against them. So we’re ready.”

San Antonio and Louisville will meet at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Toyota Field.

“You get that little extra motivation where, you know, everybody’s expecting Louisville to win, everybody’s expecting Louisville to be, you know, on top of the world,” SAFC midfielder Sofiane Djeffal said. “It’s like, ‘OK, let’s see at the end of the game.’”