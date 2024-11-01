Spurs launch ticket subscription plan aimed to provide flexible, affordable way to attend games

San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama (1) looks for an outlet as Utah Jazz center Walker Kessler (24) defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Thursday, Oct. 31, 2024, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Egan)

SAN ANTONIO – If you’ve been wanting to attend more San Antonio Spurs games but don’t want to bust your budget, the Silver & Black may have a game plan for you.

The Spurs have launched Spurscription, a ticket subscription designed to provide fans with a flexible and affordable way to cheer on their team at the Frost Bank Center.

Recommended Videos

For $49 per month, Spurscription guarantees fans seats for three pre-selected games per month.

According to a news release, Spurscription allows fans the flexibility of choosing which games to attend and ability to upgrade seats or add guests when available.

Fans can text SPURSCRIPTION to 210-444-5940 to purchase and for more information. Once fans sign up, they will receive a text message before each included game with the option to confirm their attendance, secure and upgrade seats or purchase guest tickets when available.

Spurscription will have select game options in November, December, January and March, and exact games will be revealed ahead of each month.

Seats included in Spurscription will be located in Frost Bank Center’s balcony level.

For more information, visit or download the Spurs mobile app or text SPURSCRIPTION to 210-444-5940.

More Spurs Coverage: