UTSA quarterback Owen McCown earns Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award honorable mention

UTSA quarterback Owen McCown (2) looking to the sidelines during the Roadrunners away game against Texas State on September 7, 2024. (Photographer: Nick Mantas)

SAN ANTONIO – UTSA quarterback Owen McCown’s play has largely flown under the radar until now.

After a stellar performance in last week’s upset win against Memphis, who entered the week 7-1, McCown received Week 10 honorable mention recognition from the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award.

McCown completed 20 of 27 passes for 280 yards and four touchdown passes. Two of McCown’s touchdown passes went to tight end Houston Thomas.

Each year, the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award winner is given to the top Division I offensive football player who was born in Texas, played high school football in Texas or suited up for a Texas college or university.

McCown earned honorable mention attention alongside Texas native, former University of the Incarnate Word quarterback and current University of Miami (Florida) star Cam Ward.

The winner of the 2024 Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award will be announced in January.

The Roadrunners are on their bye this week before hosting rival North Texas on Nov. 15.