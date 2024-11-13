Players to watch in first round of high school football playoffs in San Antonio area

The 2024 high school football playoffs are here and now the fun really begins.

Several San Antonio-area teams have advanced to the second season with hopes of winning it all.

Recommended Videos

Here’s a look at some of the UIL bi-district (first round) pairings and TAPPS first-round matchups.

Class 6A Division 1

Johnson (9-1) vs. Taft (6-4)

7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 14, Comalander Stadium

Johnson players to watch - Running back Lorenn “Bubba” Johnson, quarterback Elvis Estrada.

Taft players to watch - Quarterback Tucker Vogel, linebacker Angel Hernandez.

Brennan (9-1) vs. Reagan (7-3)

7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15, Farris Stadium

Brennan players to watch - Quarterback Caden Glass, running backs Malik White and Micai Thompson.

Reagan players to watch - Running back Cole Pyror, linebacker Cole Higby.

This is a rematch from week one when Reagan beat Brennan 31-19.

Class 6A Division 2

Steele (9-1) vs. Laredo Alexander (6-4)

7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 14, Lehnhoff Stadium

Steele players to watch - Quarterback Chad Warner, running back Jonathan Hatton, wide receivers Jalen Copper and Royal Capell.

Steele is ranked No.1 in 12′s Top 12 Class 6A/5A and ranked No. 19 in the Texas per Dave Campbell’s Texas Football.

Class 5A Division 1

Pieper (10-0) vs. Southwest Legacy (7-3)

7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15, Warrior Coliseum

Pieper players to watch - Quarterback Cayden Keeth, wide receiver Isaiah Champganie, defensive lineman Thor Mykelbust.

SW Legacy players to watch - Running back James Ross, linebacker Desmius Rodriguez.

Pieper averaged 49 points per game during the regular season. Southwest Legacy defense allowed 13.9 points per game in the regular season.

Southwest (10-0) vs. Seguin (5-5)

7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15, Dragon Stadium

Southwest players to watch - Quarterback AJ Franco, running back Jah Mills, wide receiver Aazeryuan Voss.

Seguin players to watch - Quarterback Corey Daily, running back Ian Moreno, wide receiver Nik Henry, nose tackle Jared Rogers.

Class 5A Division 2

Burbank (8-2) vs. Pflugerville (7-3)

7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 14, SAISD Sports Complex

Burbank players to watch - Quarterback Keven Hernandez, wide receiver Israel Zapata, linebacker Ezra Maes.

Burbank won it’s first district championship since 1978. Bulldogs now seek first playoff win in school history (0-12).

Alamo Heights (10-0) vs. Corpus Christi Ray (2-8)

7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15, Orem Stadium

Alamo Heights players to watch - Quarterback Robert Mickler, five-star athlete Michael Terry III, linebacker Patrick Arriaga.

Terry was selected as a 2024 Navy All-American. The five-star athlete is the top uncommitted recruit in Texas.

Class 4A Division 1

Davenport (9-1) vs. Manor New Tech (4-6)

7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15, Rattler Stadium, San Marcos

Davenport players to watch - Quarterback Daniel Soukup II, wide receiver Dante Singletary, linebacker Tate Broaddus.

Davenport Wolves are ranked No. 1 in 12′s Top 12 sub 6A/5A and averaged nearly 46 points per game this season.

Canyon Lake (7-3) vs. Austin Travis (7-3)

7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15, Hawk Stadium, Canyon Lake

Canyon Lake players to watch - Quarterback Jace Wheeler, wide receiver Carter Williams, middle linebacker Eli Hammons.

Canyon Lake’s first-year head coach Sam Parker replaced a run-heavy offense with a modern passing attack and the Hawks are reaping the benefits.

Class 3A Division 1

Marion (4-6) vs. Jourdanton (7-3)

7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 14, Eschenberg Field, Floresville

Marion players to watch - Quarterback Kade Pape, running back Christian Sanchez, linebacker Hadley Mote.

Jourdanton players to watch - Quarterback Colton Ponton, running back Kye Schorsch, linebacker Colton Eisenhauer, defensive tackles Danilo Lugo.

Hondo (6-4) vs. Randolph (8-2)

7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15, Heroes Stadium

Hondo players to watch - Quarterbacks DJ Richter and Kolten Alvarez, linebacker Jeremiah Guevara.

Randolph players to watch - Quarterback Collin Stucki, running back Cody Howard

The Randolph Ro-Hawks beat class 5A Lanier 44-36 in the regular season.

Class 3A Division 2

Hebbronville (3-7) vs. Poth (10-0)

7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15, Pirate Stadium, Mathis

Poth players to watch - Quarterback Major Luna, running back Kane Stover, middle linebacker Tobyn Noll.

Luna is the first player in Poth history to top 2,000 yards passing in the regular season.

Odem (8-2) vs. Dilley (8-2)

7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15, Eschenberg Field, Floresville

Dilley players to watch - Running backs Bubba Reyes, Isaiah Lambert, linebacker Johnny Rodriguez.

The Dilley Wolves averaged 36.3 points and allowed 16.6 points per game in the regular season. The Odem Owls averaged 34.7 points and allowed 16.6 points per game during the regular season. On paper this is about a close a matchup as you can get.

Class 2A Division 2

Agua Dulce (7-2) vs. Falls City (7-3)

7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 14, Pettus

Falls City players to watch - Quarterback Braylon Johnson, running back Tyler Pawelek.

TAPPS Division 3

Bishop Gorman (7-3) vs. Holy Cross (10-0)

7 p.m. Friday, Nov 15, Holy Cross

Holy Cross players to watch - Quarterback Gibby Alvarado, wide receiver Marco Gomez, linebacker Markus Perez.

Holy Cross is the No. 1 ranked private school in Texas.

TAPPS Division 1

Legacy Christian Academy (6-4) vs. Central Catholic (6-4)

6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15, Bob Benson “66″ Stadium.

Central Catholic players to watch - Quarterback Garrett Ticer, running back Joseph Carreon, linebacker Marc Luna.