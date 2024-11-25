Skip to main content
Clear icon
85º
Join Insider for Free

Sports

Spurs' Harrison Barnes named NBA Western Conference Player of the Week

Barnes is first Spur to win the award since 2020

Spencer Heath, Digital Journalist

Tags: Spurs, San Antonio, Harrison Barnes, NBA
San Antonio Spurs' Harrison Barnes runs upcourt during an NBA basketball game against the Utah Jazz, Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024, in San Antonio. Utah won 111-110. (AP Photo/Darren Abate) (Darren Abate, Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – Harrison Barnes of the San Antonio Spurs was named the NBA’s Western Conference Player of the Week, according to a news release.

Barnes is the first Spurs player to earn Player of the Week honors since DeMar DeRozan in 2020.

Recommended Videos

Last week, Barnes helped the Spurs to a 3-0 record with wins over the Thunder, Jazz and Warriors.

During the three-game slate, Barnes averaged 22.3 points per game and 8-7 rebounds while shooting 62% from the field.

Barnes recorded his first double-double since 2022 after finishing with 25 points and 10 rebounds versus the Jazz.

The 13-year NBA veteran did not commit a single turnover in any of the three games, the release mentioned.

By winning the award, Barnes set an NBA record for being the most seasoned player to earn Player of the Week honors for the first time. The previous record was held by Mike Conley and Jrue Holiday.

Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author
Spencer Heath headshot

Spencer Heath is a Digital Journalist at KSAT. Spencer graduated from the University of Texas at Austin, where he studied Radio-Television-Film. He’s worked as a journalist in San Antonio since June of 2022. Outside the newsroom, he enjoys watching movies and spending time with family.

email

Loading...

Recommended Videos