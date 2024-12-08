UTSA set to face Coastal Carolina in Myrtle Beach Bowl

SAN ANTONIO – The Battle of Two Birds.
UTSA (6-6) will play Coastal Carolina (6-6) in the Myrtle Beach Bowl, the university announced on Sunday afternoon.
𝐌𝐘𝐑𝐓𝐋𝐄 𝐁𝐄𝐀𝐂𝐇 𝐁𝐎𝐔𝐍𝐃 🏖️— UTSA Football 🏈 (@UTSAFTBL) December 8, 2024
UTSA will face Coastal Carolina on Dec. 23 in South Carolina.
For both teams, this bowl game means they will be playing in the postseason for the fifth straight time, as this will be UTSA’s sixth bowl appearance in their school history.
It also means that the two-bird squads will meet for the first time.
Heading into this game, the Roadrunners are coming off a close 29-24 loss to Army.
Coastal Carolina is aiming to stay in its winning ways, coming off a 48-27 victory over Georgia State.
Both teams will look to finish the season above .500.
The Myrtle Beach Bowl’s kickoff is at 10 a.m. on Dec. 23 at Brooks Stadium in Conway, S.C.
The game will be televised on ESPN, but if you’re traveling to support the Roadrunners in person, you can buy tickets here.