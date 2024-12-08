Skip to main content
UTSA set to face Coastal Carolina in Myrtle Beach Bowl

This marks the Roadrunners fifth-straight, sixth ever bowl appearance

Rocky Garza, Content Gatherer

SAN ANTONIO, TX - NOVEMBER 02: UTSA Roadrunners LB Jamal Ligon (0) chases down Memphis Tigers RB Mario Anderson Jr. (2) during game between the Memphis Tigers and the University of Texas - San Antonio Roadrunners on November 2, 2024 at the Alamodome in San Antonio, TX. (Photo by John Rivera/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) (Icon Sportswire, ©Icon Sportswire (A Division of XML Team Solutions) All Rights Reserved)

SAN ANTONIO – The Battle of Two Birds.

UTSA (6-6) will play Coastal Carolina (6-6) in the Myrtle Beach Bowl, the university announced on Sunday afternoon.

For both teams, this bowl game means they will be playing in the postseason for the fifth straight time, as this will be UTSA’s sixth bowl appearance in their school history.

It also means that the two-bird squads will meet for the first time.

Heading into this game, the Roadrunners are coming off a close 29-24 loss to Army.

Coastal Carolina is aiming to stay in its winning ways, coming off a 48-27 victory over Georgia State.

Both teams will look to finish the season above .500.

The Myrtle Beach Bowl’s kickoff is at 10 a.m. on Dec. 23 at Brooks Stadium in Conway, S.C.

The game will be televised on ESPN, but if you’re traveling to support the Roadrunners in person, you can buy tickets here.

Rocky Garza Jr. is a Content Gatherer at KSAT-12 News.

