BREAKING: Judson Rockets remove Rodney Williams as head football coach

Head coach Rodney Williams at Judson high school football practice prior to the start of the 2021 season.

SAN ANTONIO – Rodney Williams has been dismissed as the head football coach at Judson High School.

Judson ISD Executive Director of Athletics Triva Corrales confirmed the move with KSAT 12 Sports on Sunday evening. The Rockets (2-5, 1-3) are suffering through the program’s worst season since 1976, which marks the last time Judson finished with a losing record.

Williams’ dismissal comes two days after Judson suffered the program’s first loss to East Central in the last four decades. The Hornets stunned the Rockets on their home turf at Rutledge Stadium in Converse on a last-second ‘Hail Mary’ touchdown pass this past Friday, 30-28.

Here is Corrales’ full statement:

Judson ISD extends its sincere gratitude for the work and service that coach Rodney Williams has done for the student athletes and football program at Judson H.S. as the head football coach. Although it was a difficult decision, the district has chosen to move in a different direction regarding the program. Coach Joel Call has been named the Interim Head Coach for the remainder of the season. A search for a new head football coach will commence this off-season.

Williams was in the middle of his third season as head coach after being named interim head coach in May of 2019. Judson posted a 20-10 record over that span and went 13-5 against District 27-6A opponents.

The Rockets will travel to Smithson Valley (7-0, 4-0) this Friday. Kickoff at Ranger Stadium is set for 7 p.m.