VOLLEYBALL PLAYOFFS: Brandeis tops Madison in four-set battle, Harlan and Antonian advance with sweeps

In the third round of the UIL high school volleyball playoffs, Brandeis fends off a Madison rally to win in four sets, while Harlan sweeps Warren to advance to the Regional Semifinals. In the TAPPS 6A third round, Antonian sweeps Katy St. John XXIII to return to the third round for the second straight season.
SCORES FROM TONIGHT’S HIGHLIGHTS
|Visitor
|Score
|Home
|Madison
|1-3
|Brandeis
|Harlan
|3-0
|Warren
|Katy St. John XXIII
|0-3
|Antonian
