VOLLEYBALL PLAYOFFS: Brandeis tops Madison in four-set battle, Harlan and Antonian advance with sweeps

Broncos return to Regional Semifinals for second straight season; Apaches back in third round

Andrew Cely, Sports Producer/Reporter

Tags: Big Game Coverage, High School Volleyball, Brandeis, Madison, Harlan, Warren, Antonian, Carlee Pharris, Jalyn Gibson, San Antonio
In the third round of the UIL high school volleyball playoffs, Brandeis fends off a Madison rally to win in four sets, while Harlan sweeps Warren to advance to the Regional Semifinals. In the TAPPS 6A third round, Antonian sweeps Katy St. John XXIII to return to the third round for the second straight season.

SCORES FROM TONIGHT’S HIGHLIGHTS

VisitorScoreHome
Madison1-3Brandeis
Harlan3-0Warren
Katy St. John XXIII0-3Antonian

