VOLLEYBALL HIGHLIGHTS: Burbank completes undefeated season, Jefferson tops Edison in 27-5A showdown, Stevens battles Holmes Bulldogs finish 16-0, celebrate first district title since 2006 Week 12 sees the end of the 2021 high school volleyball regular season, as Burbank finishes with a 16-0 record in District 27-5A, Jefferson tops Edison in a crucial battle for playoff positioning and Stevens battles Holmes. Week 12 sees the end of the 2021 high school volleyball regular season, as Burbank finishes with a 16-0 record in District 27-5A, Jefferson tops Edison in a crucial battle for playoff positioning and Stevens battles Holmes.
Week 12 sees the end of the 2021 high school volleyball regular season, as Burbank finishes with a 16-0 record in District 27-5A, Jefferson tops Edison in a crucial battle for playoff positioning and Stevens battles Holmes.
Visitor Score Home Burbank 3-0 Lanier Jefferson 3-1 Edison Stevens 3-1 Holmes MORE HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL COVERAGE
Copyright 2021 by KSAT - All rights reserved.