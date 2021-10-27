Cloudy icon
Sports

VOLLEYBALL HIGHLIGHTS: Burbank completes undefeated season, Jefferson tops Edison in 27-5A showdown, Stevens battles Holmes

Bulldogs finish 16-0, celebrate first district title since 2006

Andrew Cely, Sports Producer/Reporter

Tags: High School Volleyball, Big Game Coverage, Jefferson, Edison, Burbank, Lanier, Stevens, Holmes, San Antonio
Week 12 sees the end of the 2021 high school volleyball regular season, as Burbank finishes with a 16-0 record in District 27-5A, Jefferson tops Edison in a crucial battle for playoff positioning and Stevens battles Holmes.
VisitorScoreHome
Burbank3-0Lanier
Jefferson3-1Edison
Stevens3-1Holmes

About the Author:

Andrew has covered athletics of all levels for more than five years and is dedicated to shining a spotlight on local San Antonio athletes and their stories.

