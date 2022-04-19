KSAT 12 announces first-ever KSAT Pigskin Classic at Alamodome featuring 3 high school football games

KSAT 12 has announced plans to launch the first-ever KSAT Pigskin Classic on August 27, 2022.

All activities for the entire day will be broadcast on KSAT 12, on the KSAT Plus app, the Big Game Coverage app and on KSAT.com.

The plans were announced Tuesday morning by KSAT12 VP/GM Phil Lane. The event will further expand KSAT’s growing Big Game Coverage section for high school sports news.

“We have worked with TSP (Texas Sports Productions) to secure six local teams to participate in our first-ever day-long high school football event,” said Lane.

“We are very excited and proud to be hosting the KSAT Pigskin Classic in the Alamodome,” says Stephen Zito, General Manager of the Alamodome. “It’s awesome to have our local high school kids to get a chance to play in the iconic Alamodome and have it shown live on KSAT-TV 12 for the three Saturday games.”

The day will start off with “Texas Eats” at 10:00 a.m., followed by “KSAT Pigskin Classic Gameday” hosted by KSAT 12 Sports′ Greg Simmons and Larry Ramirez.

Then at 11:30 a.m., KSAT 12 Pigskin Classic kicks off with the first of three games, this one between Smithson Valley vs. Reagan. TSP’s Bobby Stautzenberger and Andy Skelton will call the game and provide color analysis.

At 2:30 p.m. KSAT 12′s Greg Simmons and David Sears will host post-game coverage and set viewers up for the second matchup between Judson vs. Johnson at 3:30 p.m. This game will be called by KSAT12′s Larry Ramirez and Ted Davis of TSP.

Following the second game, David Sears, Larry Ramirez and Greg Simmons will provide a post-game recap and will preview the third and final game between Brennan vs. Steele with a 7:30 p.m. kickoff. The Brennan vs. Steele game will be called by TSP’s Bobby Stautzenberger and KSAT12′s Greg Simmons.

There will also be a BBQ Cookoff in the HEB Outdoor Pavilion at the Alamodome, hosted by KSAT 12′s “Texas Eats” host David Elder.

Visitors will be able to sample BBQ from all competitors throughout the day with the winning BBQ teams announced at halftime of the Brennan-Steele game.

Sports fans who would like to attend the game(s) can purchase tickets directly through the schools participating in the Pigskin Classic, or at the Alamodome Box Office.

