BGC Week 4 Preview: Boerne Champion vs. New Braunfels Canyon headlines Friday’s schedule

With three weeks of action in the books, more and more teams are turning their attention towards starting district play, and there’s no better example of the change in intensity that Canyon’s meeting with Boerne Champion. This battle between two of the top 10 teams in KSAT 12′s Top 12 is the ‘Big Game’ is our Big Game Coverage (BGC) for Week 4 of the high school football season.

BGC Game of the Week: No. 8 Boerne Champion vs. No. 5 New Braunfels Canyon, Cougar Stadium, 7:30 p.m.

Both the Chargers and Cougars enter Friday night’s District 12-5A Division I showdown after completing tough non-district schedules, and their resumes are surprisingly similar.

Champion is 2-1 after alternating wins and losses against Laredo United South, Eagle Pass and Canyon Lake. The Chargers have scored at least 27 points in every game they’ve played. Quarterback Jordan Ballin has powered the offense with 11 touchdown passes, while wide receiver and team captain Kannon Brooks has averaged 124 receiving yards per game.

Canyon is still undefeated at 3-0 after a stunning come-from-behind victory over their crosstowl rival New Braunfels in the Wurst Bowl 35-32 last week. The Cougars were also tested in a 43-42 victory over Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial in Week 1. Quarterback Deuce Adams headlines an aerial assault that has accounted for 11 touchdowns. Wide receiver Xayvion Noland has done most of the damage, averaging 136 receiving yards per game.

Friday night’s meeting should be an offensive shootout. You can catch full highlights and reaction from this game tonight on the Nightbeat.

Meanwhile, Friday’s streaming schedule features 10 games you catch live online or on the BGC App. Here’s two of the best matchups:

Smithson Valley takes the field. (KSAT)

Smithson Valley vs. Wagner, Rutledge Stadium, 7 p.m.

Another crucial District 12-5A Division I showdown features the Rangers and Thunderbirds going head-to-head at Rutledge Stadium.

Wagner recently picked up their first win of the season in overtime against San Marcos 42-41, while Smithson Valley enters with a 2-1 overall record after rolling past East Central 45-7. Last year, the Rangers cruised past Wagner 42-14. What happens in the rematch?

Clark takes the field (KSAT)

Clark vs. Marshall, Farris Stadium, 7 p.m.

The Cougars and Rams enter tonight’s contest looking for their first wins in District 28-6A play. Clark suffered their first loss of the season last week to Reagan, while Marshall was blanked by Brandeis. Both teams are currently tied with Madison and LEE at the bottom of the standings at 0-1 in district, but that will change when these two meet on the gridiron at Farris. The last time they squared off was in 2019, and Clark came out on top 29-27. Friday’s matchup promises to be just as exciting.