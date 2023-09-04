81º
12′s Top 12: Week 3 BGC Rankings

See which teams made the cut in 12′s Top 12 for Week 3 of the 2023 high school football season!

Larry Ramirez, Sports Anchor

KSAT 12 Sports has you covered for the high school football season each and every week! Make sure to watch Instant Replay with Larry Ramirez and Mary Rominger Sundays at 11 p.m. to see who made the best plays in Big Game Coverage and which teams made the final cut for 12′s Top 12!

CLASS 6A & 5A

RankRecord
12. New Braunfels1-1
11. Judson0-2
10. Veterans Memorial1-1
9. Boerne Championship2-0
8. Wagner1-1
7. Brandeis1-1
6. Smithson Valley1-1
5. Harlan2-0
4. Alamo Heights2-0
3. Johnson2-0
2. Reagan2-0
1. Steele1-1

SUB 5A

RankRecord
12. Bandera2-0
11. Poth1-1
10. Randolph2-0
9. Antonian2-0
8. Devine1-1
7. Pleasanton1-1
6. Navarro1-1
5. Jourdanton2-0
4. Davenport1-1
3. Boerne1-1
2. Somerset2-0
1. La Vernia2-0

