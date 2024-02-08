National Signing Day recap: Local athletes signing to play their collegiate sport

A day full of excitement and proud moments for families, support systems, coaches, and teammates of the athletes who signed on National Signing Day, deciding their immediate futures in their respective sports. We were able to make it out to eight schools throughout the day, here’s a recap of our coverage in alphabetical order:

BOERNE

The Greyhounds had four athletes sign their letters of intent and a few of them told us why they chose their schools.

“I just love the community there, they’re all super sweet and friendly and it felt like home,” said Kendall Lemm. “I believe so, I think I’m gonna love it enjoy my time and probably want more time there.”

“This is gonna be one of the days that I’ll remember for the rest of my life, you know I’m...I’m making it official that I’m going down to the valley and I’m hoping to make a great impact there in that starter program,” said TJ Dement.

TJ Dement — committed to play football at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley

Javier Benavidez — committed to play football at the Merchant Marine Academy

Tayson Farar — committed to run cross country at Southern Virginia University

Kendall Lemm — committed to as a track and field athlete at Texas State

BOERNE CHAMPION

Eight-plus athletes signed a letter of intent in the home of the Chargers, with a unique signing that isn’t seen too often as a sport on signing days. Cooper Kennell will be going to East Texas Baptist University for Bass Fishing, yes you read that right!

“I mean this is awesome, I get to sign my letter of intent to go to Colorado and this whole process can be over and I’m gonna be one hundred percent Colorado,” said Gage Goldberg

“It’s pretty cool, I’m the first one in Boerne to ever get one so it’s a great opportunity and hopefully I can expand on it in college and hopefully fish professionally someday,” said Cooper Kennell. “Bass fishing is taking off and it’s becoming one of the fastest growing sports in college.”

Riley Murrish — committed to play softball at Guilford College

Kieran Garris — committed to play football at Army West Point

Kaylee Keppler — committed to dance at Blinn College

Brian Davis — committed to play soccer overseas at the University of Chester

Gage Goldberg — committed to play football at Colorado

Cooper Kennell — committed to bass fish at East Texas Baptist University

DAVENPORT

Comal’s ISD’s Davenport High School saw eight of its student-athletes sign letters of intent. The most impressive thing about Davenport’s group of signees is they’re the first class of four-year seniors to graduate as the school opened in 2020.

The eight Wolves were filled with pride as signing day gave them an opportunity to reflect on their roles in establishing a winning culture at Davenport. Because of them, it didn’t take long for Davenport to reel in championship hardware.

Talan Dodson, committed to play volleyball at Sam Houston State, guided the Wolves’ volleyball team to a UIL Class 4A state championship this past fall and she’s thrilled to have paved the way for years to come.

“It was a lot of hard work and a lot of teamwork,” said Dodson. “You really can’t do anything without your team and we really experienced that this year. Winning a state title, it was such a team effort and everyone was bought in, you really just have to work together and it’s so great to leave that behind.”

The excellence at Davenport High School doesn’t end there. Here’s a list of the Wolves’ eight signees:

Tryston Rudewick — committed to play baseball at Grayson College

Talan Dodson — committed to play volleyball at Sam Houston State

Allison Frausto — committed to play softball at Texas A&M Kingsville

Belle Asbury — committed to play golf at Texas Lutheran University

Madeline Pate — committed to play golf at the University of Houston-Victoria

Maddie Regan — committed to run long distance at TCU

Marsha Partain — committed to wrestle at Wayland Baptist University

Zahir Livingston — committed to play football at Texas Wesleyan University

MADISON

Eight athletes signed their letters of intent to play at the next level. The Mavericks football program showed out with four athletes at the signing ceremony.

Jewliana Cartagena — committed to play softball at Texas A&M University – Kingsville

Kaylee Cavazos — committed to play volleyball at St. Mary’s University

Landon Gill — committed to play football at Texas Lutheran University

Lavonte Henry — committed to play football at Hardin-Simmons University

Ilyza Hernandez — committed to play soccer at Kansas University

Danielle Marshall — committed to play volleyball at the University of Dallas

Dhaylen Stanton — committed to play football at Sul Ross State University

SAM HOUSTON

It was a sweet day at Sam Houston High School, home of the Hurricanes. The canes had five football players put pen to paper as those young men will continue their education and football at the next level.

Matthew Alvarez — committed to play football at Sul Ross State University

Jaivyon Harper — committed to play football at Howard Payne University

Frank Riggins — committed to play football at the University of Incarnate Word

Jeremiah Espitia — committed to play football at Mt. San Antonio College

Jaeden Servantez — committed to play football at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley

SEGUIN

Six athletes signed their letters of intent to play at the next level. Seguin Softball and Football were well represented in the signing ceremony and told us how important their families and support systems have been during their athletic careers and helping in their decision-making.

“They’re a really good support system and I think that’s really great for us and we’re so excited because nobody’s played softball like in college in my family so I’ll be the first one that’s really exciting for us,” said Madyson Schultze.

“I’m one of the first to get to go play college football and hopefully I can finish it all and come out with a degree,” said Donovan Cray. “Graduating college would be big for my family so just making them proud would be a very special moment for me.”

Kendall Hurt — committed to play softball at Lamar State College

Madyson Schultze — committed to play softball at Incarnate Word

John Jackson — committed to play football at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley

Cooper Neumann — committed to play football at East Central University

Jackson Pond — committed to play football at Sul Ross State University

Donovan Cray — committed to play football at the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor

SOUTHWEST LEGACY

A trio of student-athletes inked their letters of intent at Southwest Legacy High School. The theme on signing day inside of the Titans’ auditorium was to show the Legacy student body what hardworking and dedication can amount to.

The three signees echoed that message in their speeches.

“It was a surreal moment, this was a dream come true,” said Incarnate Word commit Anthony Zapata. “To be on that stage and sign that letter — a lot of emotions ran through me in that moment.”

“I hope it leaves a mark on everyone here, that it makes them want to work harder in life to get where they want and to achieve their goals,” added Legacy softball standout Anaiya Torrez.

Anthony Zapata — committed to run cross country and track & field at Incarnate Word

Anaiya Torrez — committed to Ranger College to play softball

Abigail Soto — committed to Cedar Valley College to play volleyball

STEELE

The Steele Knights had one of the biggest signing day events of the day with 10+ athletes signing their letters of intent. We asked them, what made you choose your school?

“I was like really impressed by the coaches because that’s the biggest thing, like just the relationship they have with my family so they were always persistent and just showing love, so I feel like more than any other school they showed the most interest,” said Javon Toliver.

“I had two offers, two D3 offers where I could play both basketball and soccer and I definitely thought that was definitely what I wanted because I couldn’t do just one without the other,” said Noelani Ajel.

“I’m a family guy so I wanted to be able to stay close and see family whenever I need to and I went and the coaches I met, facilities, great school in general,” said Christian Fosbenner.

Jalen Jones — committed to play football at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley

Abdon Mata — committed to play football at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley

Deven Nixon — committed to play football at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley

Dontae Spencer — committed to play football at Cisco Junior College

Christian Fosbenner — committed to play football at Trinity University

Jacob King — committed to play football at East Central University

Adrian Mere — committed to play football at Cornell College

Jonah Johnson — committed to play basketball at Texas Lutheran University

Caleb Nash — committed to play basketball at Lawrence University

Javon Toliver — committed to play basketball at Trinity University

Noelani Ajel — committed to play basketball and soccer at Texas Lutheran University

Alia Gordon — committed to play soccer at Northeast Community College

Alana Gordon — committed to play soccer at Northeast Community College

Read more reporting and watch highlights and full games on the Big Game Coverage page.