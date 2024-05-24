82º
Join Insider for Free

WEATHER ALERT

Big Game Coverage

Boerne’s explosive third inning propels Greyhounds past Bishop to open regional semifinals

Greyhounds up 1-0 in series

Mary Rominger, KSAT Sports Anchor/Reporter

Tags: Big Game Coverage, Sports, Boerne

JOURDANTON, Texas – The Boerne baseball team (30-9) defeated Bishop 13-3 in the Class 4A Region IV semifinals on Thursday in Jourdanton.

The Greyhounds’ heavy hitters exploded for a seven-run third inning, highlighted by a Hutson Hendrix three-run home run, to take a 1-0 lead in the best-of-three playoff series.

Boerne junior pitcher Campbell Jackson was solid on the mound, giving Boerne a complete-game effort.

Next, Boerne and Bishop will collide for game two at Wolff Stadium on Friday. The first pitch is at 1 p.m.

Read more reporting and watch highlights and full games on the Big Game Coverage page.

Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author

Mary Rominger is KSAT 12 Sports' first full-time female sports anchor and reporter. She came to San Antonio from Mankato, Minn., where she worked as a weekend sports anchor at KEYC News Now. She has a journalism degree from Iowa State University and grew up in Southern California. Mary enjoys golfing, sports and finding new spots around town.

email

facebook

twitter

Recommended Videos