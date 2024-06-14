96º
Clark alum Arianna Roberson goes from graduation stage to Team USA competition

Before she suits up for the Blue Devils, Roberson will represent the U.S. in Colombia

Nate Kotisso, Digital Journalist

Mary Rominger, KSAT Sports Anchor/Reporter

SAN ANTONIO – Arianna Roberson’s high school basketball days are officially behind her, but her post-high school career is kicking into high gear.

The now-Clark Cougar alum joined her classmates as they walked across the Alamodome stage during their ceremony Monday night. One week later, Roberson could suit up for the Stars and Stripes on another continent.

Roberson was selected to participate on Team USA women’s basketball Under-18 AmeriCup team, which began practicing together last month in Colorado Springs, Colorado. Originally whittled down from a group of 26 players, the 12-player team is comprised of players representing the 2024 and 2025 high school graduating classes.

The U18 AmeriCup team will officially kick off Group B play for the first time on June 17 in Bucaramanga, Colombia, when it faces Brazil at 3:10 p.m. central time. Team USA will then meet Puerto Rico at 3:10 p.m. central time on June 18 and wrap up Group B play against Mexico at 12:40 p.m. central time on June 19.

Roberson, a Duke signee and espnW’s 17th-best player in the Class of 2024, is joined by several other blue-chip prospects on the roster who, like her, are headed to college this fall: University of Southern California recruits Kennedy Smith (No. 6) and Kayleigh Heckel (No. 13), Florida signee Alivia McGill (No. 15), Texas Longhorns recruit Jordan Lee (No. 9), third-ranked prospect Joyce Edwards, who is set to join the defending national champion South Carolina Gamecocks, and Sarah Strong.

Strong, the top-ranked player in the Class of 2024, will play for Geno Auriemma and the UConn Huskies.

The Team USA women’s U18 Americas team has gone undefeated and won gold medals each year since 2000.

