Head football coach Arrufat embraces District 28-6A familiarity at Warren

SAN ANTONIO – Matt Arrufat is ready to lead the Warren Warriors football program.

Arrufat was named the Warriors head coach in Dec. 2023.

“It’s super exciting,” Arrufat told KSAT 12 Sports. “I was head coach at Boerne Geneva (TAPPS six-man football), but have not been a head coach of a (UIL Class) 6A program, so it’s been really exciting.”

Arrufat spent the past nine seasons at Brennan High School as the Bears’ defensive coordinator.

He may have changed schools, but Arrufat remains in the same district as Brennan in 28-6A.

“Being a coach in the same district that I’ve been in, being right down the street, I’m getting to coach against a lot of the same faces that I’ve gotten to know, so very excited,” said Arrufat.

Arrufat graduated from Texas A&M University and later worked on Wall Street for seven years before getting a job at Geneva.

The Warriors will kick off the regular season at Laredo United and then wrap up the regular season against the Brennan Bears.

