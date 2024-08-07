Poth preparing for new heights ahead of high school football season

POTH, Texas – Success is expected for the Poth Pirates football team, and 2024 is no different — they expect to play in November and December during the playoffs.

Their march to the playoffs will begin on August 29 at the Alamodome, when they kick off the regular season with a non-district game against Comanche.

“It’s going to be a fun, neat experience for our kids,” said Head Coach Jeff Luna. “Our kids have played in some pretty big stadiums. It’s a 45-minute drive for our community, so we’ll be excited about being there.”

The Pirates’ first goal this season is to win the District 13-3A DII championship like they did last year with a perfect 6-0 record. They haven’t lost a district game since 2016, and keeping that streak alive is important to the players.

In the Class 3A Division II preseason rankings, Poth is No. 5 in the state per Dave Campbell’s Texas Football.

