Davenport football aiming for state championship play

SAN ANTONIO – Davenport football is ready for the 2024 season.

The Wolves have 31 players returning from last season’s team, which went 11-4 and five rounds deep in the playoffs — their deepest postseason run in their short varsity history.

The Wolves will play in District 14-4A Division 1 this season. Last season, they battled it out in District 13-4A D1.

The players and assistant coaches have bought into head coach JD Zimmerhanzel’s philosophies. After two seasons at the varsity level, the Wolves are 21-8 under Zimmerhanzel.

Running back Barrett Fallon is one of the best in the area. Last season, he rushed for 1,883 yards and 26 touchdowns, 418 yards receiving, and nine more scores. Defensive back Aryck Singletary was a star last season, with 116 total tackles and two interceptions.

