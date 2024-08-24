87º
Join Insider for Free

Big Game Coverage

Davenport football aiming for state championship play

Wolves have 31 players returning from last season’s team, which went 11-4 and five rounds deep in playoffs

Larry Ramirez, Sports Director

Mark Mendez, Photojournalist

Tags: Big Game Coverage, Davenport High School, Davenport Wolves, Sports, High School Football

SAN ANTONIO – Davenport football is ready for the 2024 season.

The Wolves have 31 players returning from last season’s team, which went 11-4 and five rounds deep in the playoffs — their deepest postseason run in their short varsity history.

The Wolves will play in District 14-4A Division 1 this season. Last season, they battled it out in District 13-4A D1.

The players and assistant coaches have bought into head coach JD Zimmerhanzel’s philosophies. After two seasons at the varsity level, the Wolves are 21-8 under Zimmerhanzel.

Running back Barrett Fallon is one of the best in the area. Last season, he rushed for 1,883 yards and 26 touchdowns, 418 yards receiving, and nine more scores. Defensive back Aryck Singletary was a star last season, with 116 total tackles and two interceptions.

Read more reporting and watch highlights and full games on the Big Game Coverage page.

Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors

Larry Ramirez joined the KSAT 12 sports team in October 2004.

email

twitter

email

Recommended Videos